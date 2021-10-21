"Even India didn't do it, what insecurities do we have?" - Salman Butt slams Pakistan for warm-up strategy

Former cricketer Salman Butt has come down heavily on the Pakistan cricket team and skipper Babar Azam for their negative strategies in the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt slammed Pakistan's decision to field their best XI in practice matches instead of giving out-of-form or undercooked players some chances. He said the Pakistan team are showing their "insecurities" in public by being defensive.

Salman Butt also lauded India's tactics, saying that although all of Virat Kohli's men had enough practice in the IPL, they still tried to give everyone some game time and are now better placed.

Salman Butt remarked:

"India have utilized these warmup matches well... they've given game time to everyone despite the fact that they've all played the IPL. If they had not done this and had played with their playing XI, even then we could have argued that 'They haven't played together as a team so are doing it now'. But even they didn't do it. I don't know what insecurity we have that 'someone else should not make runs in that position or someone else should not get that opportunity'. For God's sake, you are the captain, you have to use your players, where will you do that?"

Salman Butt added:

"Can't it happen that God forbid that you both [Babar and Rizwan] will get out in the first over? Then also someone will have to play against the new ball. See, Babar got out early here [against South Africa] na? Now, what is their mindset of going ahead? I don't understand this strategy."

Pakistan played against West Indies and South Africa in their two official warm-up matches.

Babar Azam's team overpowered defending champions West Indies in the first encounter, chasing down 131 with seven wickets to spare. However, a knock to remember from Rassie van der Dussen (101* of 51) helped South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second game.

"What are the benefits of seeing Babar and Rizwan opening the batting here?" - Salman Butt

Elite @KulcheNihari

#SouthAfrica #Pakistan

rabada nailed the yorker to dismiss babar azam rabada nailed the yorker to dismiss babar azam

#SouthAfrica #Pakistan

https://t.co/qnpYXosbmu

Salman Butt also questioned the 'benefits' of Pakistan opening the batting with their designated openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the warm-up games.

He said these matches were meant to test out other batters like Haidar Ali and Mohammad Nawaz. Butt feels sticking with the same opening combination is only going to harm Pakistan's chances of performing well in the Super 12 stage.

Salman Butt asserted:

Also Read

"I am disappointed to say this again, but what are the benefits of seeing Babar and Rizwan opening the batting in warmup matches? This match should have been used for Haidar Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim, [Mohammad] Nawaz and to bring back Mohammad Hafeez's form which has been lost for so long. Why are they coming to open? Maybe one of them could have opened but again both are coming. Even if they score runs, they are doing it for 1.5 years and they'll continue to open. Even if they make 300 and defeat South Africa easily, if those 3-4 boys don't get the game time, there's no benefit of this practice match."

Pakistan will go head-to-head against India in their first T20 World Cup 2021 match. The bumper clash will commence at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday in Dubai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar