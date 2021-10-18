T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland supporters interrupt Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah's press conference

The Bangladesh cricket team did not have an ideal start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign as they faced an embarrassing six-run loss against Scotland in their opening fixture of the ICC tournament.

An incident after the game involving Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has gained a lot of attraction. While the right-hander was speaking about their defeat in the post-match press conference, he was interrupted by Scottish supporters.

In a reel video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their Instagram account, Scotland fans were heard singing their anthem to celebrate their thumping victory.

However, they ended up interrupting the Bangladeshi skipper with their celebrations.

"There needs to be a look-in" - Mahmudullah wants Bangladesh batters to correct their mistakes after shock loss to Scotland

After the game, a dejected Mahmudullah mentioned that it was imperative for the batting unit to come up with an improved performance. He was not pleased with the side's failure to chase a target of 141.

The 35-year-old stated that the team needed to remain positive, despite their loss to Scotland. Bangladesh cannot afford more slip-ups and they need to pull their socks up at this juncture, as per Mahmudullah.

"Yeah, when you can’t chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them. Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket."

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), the Bangladesh bowlers did a fine job by restricting Scotland to a score of 140.

Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets in the contest.

Bangladesh's batters failed to chase down the total as they could only manage 134 runs from after 20 overs. They will next be seen in action on Tuesday, October 19, when they face Oman in the sixth match of the tournament.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

