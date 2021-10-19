T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland vs Papua New Guinea: Who won today’s match? 

Scotland got the better of a spirited Papua New Guinea by 17 runs in the fifth match of T20 World Cup 2021 in Al Amerat on Tuesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Scotland posted 165 for 9 on the back of Richie Berrington’s well-compiled 70. In response, Papua New Guinea crumbled to 67 for 6. However, a tenacious 47 off 37 from Norman Vanua gave them brief hope of an upset. In the end, though, Papua New Guinea fell well short, ending their innings on 148.

Papua New Guinea got off to a disastrous start in their chase of 166 against Scotland, losing half their side by the end of the powerplay. Tony Ura (2) chopped a length ball from Josh Davey back onto the stumps while Lega Siaka (9) was caught behind, his charge against Brad Wheal going completely wrong.

PNG skipper Assad Vala (18) hit a couple of fluent fours off Alasdair Evans but perished in the same over, top-edging an off-cutter to mid-off. Charles Amini (1) was then run out following a mix-up with Sese Bau.

The last ball of the powerplay also produced a wicket. Simon Atai (2) smashed a full and wide delivery from Davey towards backward point, where Berrington pulled off a one-handed stunner. At the end of six overs, PNG’s score read a sorry 35 for 5.

Bau hit a couple of dashing strokes before falling for 24, holing out to long-on while trying to take on Chris Greaves. Vanua brought the contest back to life with some spectacular hitting. He slashed Greaves for two fours in the 14th over and followed it up with two sixes off Wheal in the next.

The first maximum was clobbered over long-on and the second over midwicket. Kiplin Doriga also smashed a couple of big hits as Scotland felt the pressure.

Needing 46 off 24, PNG were in with a faint chance of pulling off a stunning victory. Mark Watt, however, broke the dangerous partnership between Doriga and Vanua, getting the former stumped for 18.

Vanua’s valiant knock also came to an end on 47 as he gloved a slower ball from Davey to the keeper. Nosaina Pokana was run out for 1 as Scotland regained control of proceedings. Davey then had Chad Soper caught behind for 16 to end PNG's hopes of qualifying.

Scotland post 165 for 9 despite dramatic batting collapse

Richie Berrington top-scored with 70 for Scotland. Pic:T20WorldCup/ Twitter

Scotland lost six wickets for 15 runs in their last two overs as they collapsed from 150 for 3 to 165 for 9. Berrington (70) and Matthew Cross (45) featured in a third-wicket stand of 92 for Scotland to put their team in a position of strength. At one point in time, Scotland looked set to reach 180 but the late loss of wickets cost them a few runs.

Scotland lost both their openers inside the powerplay. Captain Kyle Coetzer (6) was castled by a slower ball from Kabua Morea that swung in and beat the batter’s defence. George Munsey (15) top-edged a slog to deep square leg off Chad Soper’s bowling.

Berrington added some momentum to Scotland’s innings, smashing Lega Siaka for a six over long-on and Charles Amini for a boundary through midwicket. The runs kept flowing for Scotland and Cross brought up the 50-partnership by clubbing Amini for a massive six over midwicket. The 13th over bowled by Nosaina Pokana went for 18 as Scotland readied themselves for the final assault.

However, Cross fell five short of a half-century, as he heaved a long hop from Simon Atai straight to the fielder at cow corner. Berrington reached his half-century by cracking Morea past third man. Two more fours came off the over, which cost 15. With two overs to go, Scotland were well-placed at 150 for 3, but the last 12 balls saw them crumble in unexpected fashion.

Calum MacLeod (10) offered a simple catch to midwicket off the bowling of Soper, before Berrington perished in the same over, hitting one to long-on.

In the last over, Chris Greaves (2) skied a sweep off Morea while Michael Leask (9) was run out attempting a single that was never on. Josh Davey (0) slogged one to the fielder on the ropes while Mark Watt (0) was cleaned up attempting a reverse-sweep.

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea: Who won Player of the Match in today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Berrington was named Player of the Match for his excellent knock of 70. He dominated PNG, hitting six fours and three sixes in his 49-ball 70. Cross played a good hand of 45, and featured in an important partnership with Berrington.

With the ball, Davey was sensational for Scotland with figures of 4 for 18.

Edited by Arvind Sriram