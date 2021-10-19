T20 World Cup 2021: “Seems they are rewinding the clock” - Aakash Chopra analyzes West Indies’ chances of defending title

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels defending champions West Indies have probably picked too many aging cricketers in their T20 World Cup 2021 squad.

West Indies will be captained by Kieron Pollard (34) at the T20 World Cup. The squad also includes 42-year-old legend Chris Gayle, while 37-year-old pacer Ravi Rampaul is making a comeback.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that West Indies might find it a little tough to defend their T20 World Cup title given the squad they have chosen. He elaborated:

“The kind of squad West Indies have picked, it seems they are rewinding the clock. Kieron Pollard is leading the side while Chris Gayle is 42 years old. Ravi Rampaul, who had played with Sachin Tendulkar in the World Cup, is making a comeback. Dwayne Bravo is also part of the squad. There are a lot of aged cricketers. Whether old is gold or it is too old, that's what Windies need to answer.”

The cricket expert, however, added that conditions in the UAE will suit West Indies since they play on similar surfaces in the CPL. Chopra explained:

“The conditions though will suit West Indies as the CPL is played on similar pitches. There was a time when the Windies pitches had pace and bounce. But now their surfaces aid spin where the likes of Fabian Allen and Hayden Walsh Jr. do well. Roston Chase is back after a good CPL, so is Rampaul.”

West Indies went down to Pakistan in their first practice encounter in Dubai on Monday. They were restricted to 130 for 7 and Pakistan chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.

“There is a lot of attacking firepower in West Indies’ batting” - Aakash Chopra

According to Chopra, West Indies have excellent firepower in the batting but their bowling is not good enough to challenge opponents. Speaking about Windies’ batting, he said:

“There is a lot of attacking firepower in West Indies’ batting. They can smash any bowling attack on the back of their batting might. If you look at their batting order, they have Ewin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell. This is some serious firepower. If they can bring in Shimron Hetmyer somehow, maybe instead of Gayle, and if Pooran can strike form then this is a team to beat.”

On West Indies’ bowling attack, Chopra commented:

“Bowling is an issue though. Oshane Thomas is quick but he can be wayward. Obed McCoy is alright but we are talking about the T20 World Cup. It is not going to be easy. Hayden Walsh is an unknown commodity while Bravo blows hot and cold. He is not a confirmed bank anymore. In the IPL, he bowled one delivery that ended up at first slip. Russell’s fitness is a problem."

The 44-year-old concluded his observations on West Indies by stating:

"Don't think they will win. They have variety in bowling but not quality. Opponents will exploit their weakness at some stage.”

West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 World Cup more than once. They triumphed in the championship in 2012 and the previous edition in 2016.

