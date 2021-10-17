T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan added yet another feather to his cap in the first Qualifier on Sunday. The left-arm orthodox leapfrogged Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga to become the leading wicket-taker in T20Is..

Shakib achieved the feat in the third over of his spell against Scotland, dismissing Richie Berrington and Michael Leask in the space of three deliveries. The Bangladesh all-rounder now has 108 T20I scalps, one more than Malinga.

Imran Hasan @Imranhasan02 #T20WorldCup Cricketers with a double of 12,000 runs & 600 wickets in International cricket-1. SHAKIB AL HASAN 🇧🇩End of the list. #BANvSCO Cricketers with a double of 12,000 runs & 600 wickets in International cricket-1. SHAKIB AL HASAN 🇧🇩End of the list.#BANvSCO #T20WorldCup

Berrington holed out at long-on, thanks to a brilliant rebound catch by Afif Hossain at the boundary line. Meanwhile, Leask departed two balls later when he mistimed an attempted lofted shot to long-off, where Liton Das claimed an easy catch. Leask, in the process, became Shakib's 600th international victim across formats.

T20Is: SHAKIB AL HASAN, 108* 🙌#BANvSCO Highest wicket-takers in men's international cricket:Tests: Muthiah Muralidaran, 800ODIs: Muthiah Muralidaran, 534T20Is: SHAKIB AL HASAN, 108* 🙌 #T20WorldCup Highest wicket-takers in men's international cricket:Tests: Muthiah Muralidaran, 800

T20Is: SHAKIB AL HASAN, 108* 🙌#T20WorldCup | #BANvSCO https://t.co/DxNRjRMQa2

Shakib Al Hasan finished with figures of 2/17 in four overs. Scotland, though, recovered to post a competitive total of 140/9 in their allotted twenty overs.

Shakib Al Hasan heads an elite list of T20I bowlers

The ongoing game against Scotland is Shakib's 89th T20I. The left-arm spinner has claimed 108 wickets at an average of 20.46 and an economy rate of 6.7. He has taken four four-wicket-hauls and a five-for.

Malinga, meanwhile, took 83 innings to claim 107 T20I wickets. He did so at an astounding average of 20.79 and an economy rate of 7.2. Malinga had two five-wicket-hauls and a four-for, which he claimed in as many deliveries against New Zealand in 2019.

New Zealand's Tim Southee is third on the list with 99 T20I wickets at an average of 25.17 and an economy rate of 8.39. He is followed by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (98 wickets in 97 innings) and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (95 wickets in 51 innings).

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What an achievement for Shakib Al Hasan - surpassed Lasith Malinga in the all time wicket taking list in T20is. What an achievement for Shakib Al Hasan - surpassed Lasith Malinga in the all time wicket taking list in T20is. https://t.co/S9VK6gZ1TG

For Team India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is their leading T20I wicket-taker, with 63 wickets in 49 games at an average of 25.3 and an economy rate of 8.32.

In the T20 World Cup, Shakib is in sixth spot in the all-time wicket-takers list. He has taken 32 wickets in 26 games at an average of 18.84 and an economy rate of 6.54.

The list is led by Afridi (39 wickets in 34 innings), Malinga (38 wickets in 31 innings), Saeed Ajmal (36 wickets in 23 innings), Ajantha Mendis (35 wickets in 21 innings) and Umar Gul (35 wickets in 24 innings).

