''I’m very happy with the decision''- Shardul Thakur on MS Dhoni's appointment as Team India's mentor for T20 WC

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Shardul Thakur is delighted with the appointment of MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Thakur said that Dhoni's experience and his tactical nous will benefit the Indian team and the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri-led management.

Shardul said:

"I’m very happy with the decision. I’ve played along with him for three years now, and I know that his experience comes in handy. He will bring more ideas to the team. I think Virat and Ravi bhai will also get some help from him. Mahi bhai will bring one more angle, especially when we’re in tricky situations."

Last week, the BCCI took everyone by surprise when the governing body announced that the 2007 T20 World Cup winning skipper, Dhoni, will serve as a mentor to the Indian team in the upcoming marquee event in the UAE.

MS Dhoni has led India in each of the last 6 T20 World Cups

Pakistan v India - Twenty20 Championship Final

Dhoni will return to the Indian dressing room, albeit in a different role, for the first time since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. The legendary cricketer did not feature in another international after the semi-final and eventually called it quits on Independence Day last year.

The former Indian cricketer is currently in the UAE to take part in the 2nd leg of the IPL, and, according to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, it was during his recent visit to Dubai that he offered MSD the role of mentor for the T20 WC.

Shah said:

"So as far as MS Dhoni is concerned, I spoke to him when I was in Dubai so he was okay with the decision and he agreed to be the team mentor for the T20 World Cup only. I discussed this particular issue with my colleagues also, they are all on the same page."

Shah added that the Kohli-led management and senior players like Rohit Sharma are on the same page.

He said:

"I spoke to captain and vice-captain as well as head coach Ravi Shastri, they all are on the same page so that is why we reached a conclusion."

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

