T20 World Cup 2021: “Sir Ambrose was right” - Aakash Chopra on West Indies legend being unsure of Chris Gayle’s selection

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has stated that West Indies legend Sir Curtly Ambrose was spot on in his assessment of Chris Gayle’s batting form heading into the T20 World Cup 2021. West Indies’ star batter, Gayle (42) has registered a highest score of 13 in the ICC event.

Previewing the Windies' chances, Ambrose had stated that he did not see Gayle as an automatic choice in the playing XI. Hitting back at the former fast bowler, Gayle said he had lost respect for Ambrose.

Defending champions West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021 following their loss to Sri Lanka. Analyzing Windies’ chances ahead of their last Super 12 clash against Australia on Saturday, Chopra pointed out that Ambrose had hit the nail on the head with his pre-tournament prediction on Gayle.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer said:

“West Indies have been very lacklustre. Chris Gayle had hit out at Curtly Ambrose ahead of the T20 World Cup after the latter expressed his disapproval at the squad chosen for the ICC event. But Sir Ambrose was right. This team is not strong at all. He did not see Gayle fitting in to the playing XI. Gayle’s reputation is phenomenal but reputation is excess baggage in T20. His scores are very low and I don’t know whether or not he will play against Australia. If he plays, he might smash a few, but that hasn’t happened so far.”

According to the 44-year-old, not only Gayle but even the other senior members of the West Indies squad have been a massive disappointment. Chopra added:

“This team has not been very good. Captain Pollard bats up and down the order, which makes no sense. Bowling is very weak. There is Ravi Rampaul and Andre Russell is their gun death bowler. This team has got very little going in their favor. Hetmyer got some runs in the previous game and Pooran has got some form going. So they might be able to put up some kind of fight.”

West Indies’ only victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 came against Bangladesh, when they sneaked home to an unconvincing win by three runs.

Backing "complete side" Australia to beat West Indies: Aakash Chopra

West Indies will end their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a match against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Chopra does not see the Windies getting the better of the Aussies. He commented:

“Australia are looking like a complete side. Mitchell Starc has picked up wickets but hasn’t looked at his best yet. Josh Hazlewood is bowling very well and Cummins doesn’t have too many wickets but Zampa has been outstanding. Australia could play Agar since it is an afternoon game, but they can go with Mitchell Marsh as well since Glenn Maxwell can bowl his off-spinners. Backing Australia to beat West Indies.”

A win for Australia on Saturday would put them in the driver’s seat for semi-final qualification. If the Aussies beat the Windies, South Africa will have to defeat England in their last Group 1 clash and finish with a better run rate to qualify ahead of Australia.

