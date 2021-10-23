"There is a huge possibility of 13-0" - Sourav Ganguly on India's World Cup streak against Pakistan

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes there's a "huge possibility" of India extending their World Cup hot streak over Pakistan to 13-0 on Sunday. The arch-rivals will meet in Dubai for the high-octane T20 World Cup 2021 clash, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Sourav Ganguly said the host of match-winners in the Indian team makes them favorites. He, however, also remarked that Pakistan has "one or two players" who can give India a hard time so winning the "mental battle" will also be important for both teams. The former cricketer told ABP News:

“Yes there is a huge possibility of 13-0 happening and India extending their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in this World Cup. All the players in this Indian team are genuine match-winners and fingers crossed, this team can finally end our 10 years wait of winning a world cup. Pakistan is also a good team. If one or two players click, then anything can happen. To win the mental battle is important. I feel it will be a great match!"

Pakistan have never defeated India in a World Cup match, including seven opportunities in the ODI format and six in T20Is. The last time these two teams met was in the 2019 ODI World Cup, where India trounced Sarfaraz Ahmed's side by 89 runs via the DLS method.

"It not like that India will win every time" - Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly also defended the Indian team, who haven't won an ICC event since 2013, saying they won't "win every time". He argued that India have reached knockouts in every recent tournament and are strong enough to consistently create chances to play in finals.

Sourav Ganguly added:

Also Read

"Its not like that India will win every time. It is only natural that there will be gaps between World Cup wins. India won the World Cup in 2011, as well as in 2007. We played the final in 2003 and 2014. Even in 2017, we played Champions Trophy final but lost to Pakistan. Indian cricket is so strong that we will keep getting chances to play the final. Even this year we are hopeful. India is a big contender, but fingers crossed."

This is also the first time Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will take on each other in an international match as captains. While Kohli has already announced this as his last tournament as T20I captain, Azam's journey has just started, which gives that much more context to an already exciting encounter.

Edited by Samya Majumdar