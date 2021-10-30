T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga takes a hat-trick against South Africa at Sharjah 

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga became the third bowler to claim a hat-trick in the history of the T20 World Cups on Saturday. The talented youngster achieved the rare feat during his team's Super 12's fixture against South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Aiden Markram was the crafty spinner's first victim. It was on the last delivery of the 15th over that Hasaranga got the better of the in-form right-hander. He was brought back into the attack to bowl the 18th over, where he once again bamboozled the Proteas batters with his spin.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who looked well set at the crease for 46, perished on the very first ball of the over while trying to clear the ropes on the leg side. Dwaine Pretorius walked in to bat next and was sent packing for a golden duck by the Sri Lankan leggie.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #SAvSL Unlucky to end on the wrong side of the result but drop a 🤩 to congratulate Wanindu Hasaranga on becoming only the third player to pick up a hat-trick in #T20WorldCup . 👏🏻👏🏻 Unlucky to end on the wrong side of the result but drop a 🤩 to congratulate Wanindu Hasaranga on becoming only the third player to pick up a hat-trick in #T20WorldCup. 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #SAvSL https://t.co/2maB47TLu7

Hasaranga is the second bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2021. Ireland's Curtis Campher created history by picking up four wickets in the same number of deliveries against the Netherlands in the third match of the ICC tournament.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee is the first player to have achieved this feat in the history of the T20 World Cups. The speedster picked up a hat-trick in the inaugural edition of the competition against Bangladesh at Cape Town in 2007.

This is not the first time Wanindu Hasaranga has dazzled viewers with his hat-trick. He had dismissed three batters in three consecutive deliveries in his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2017.

South Africa eke out a thrilling last-over win against Sri Lanka

Hasaranga's heroics went in vain as David Miller's late blitz helped South Africa pocket the game in the ultimate over. The Proteas chased down the total of 142 to register their second victory in the competition.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Having played three matches so far, South Africa are currently placed in the third position in Group 1 with four points. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka find themselves in fourth place with just a solitary win to their name from three games.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Sri Lanka can still stage a miraculous turnaround at the T20 World Cup 2021? Yes No 6 votes so far