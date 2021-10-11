T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka unveils their jersey ahead of the Qualifying round

Ahead of the qualifiers, the Sri Lankan cricket team has unveiled its jersey for the T20 World Cup. The mega tournament will commence in UAE and Oman after the culmination of the IPL. Sri Lanka's World Cup journey begins in the qualifying round when they face Namibia on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lankan journalist Azzam Ameen took to his Twitter account to share a photo of Sri Lankan top order batter Dinesh Chandimal. Chandimal was sporting the latest jersey designed for the upcoming World Cup. It has the usual blue and yellow colors associated traditionally with Sri Lankan jerseys, with some custom designs embedded.

Azzam Ameen @AzzamAmeen Sri Lanka Jersey for T20 World Cup 2021 🇱🇰🏏 Sri Lanka Jersey for T20 World Cup 2021 🇱🇰🏏 https://t.co/Epjb9jIHbg

2014 T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka failed to acquire direct entry to the main round of the tournament due to their low position in the ICC T20I team rankings.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka to lead the Sri Lankan side in the upcoming World Cup

Sri Lanka recently confirmed their 15 man squad for the World Cup. Dasun Shanaka will continue as skipper after he successfully led the island nation to a series victory against India in the T20I series in August. Dependable middle-order batter Dhananjaya De Silva will act as his deputy in the tournament.

Sri Lanka's final squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva (vc), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC The following 15 member final squad was selected by the Cricket Selection Committee to take part in the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021, which will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021. READ: bit.ly/3DqaMGX The following 15 member final squad was selected by the Cricket Selection Committee to take part in the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021, which will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021. READ: bit.ly/3DqaMGX https://t.co/oEI5UZCdwc

Sri Lanka's campaign in the qualifying round commences on October 18 against Namibia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. They will then face Ireland and the Netherlands teams on October 20 and 22, respectively.

If Dasun Shanaka's side manage to obtain a place in the top half of the table during the qualifiers, they will earn a spot in one of the Super 12 groups.

