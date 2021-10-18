T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka vs Namibia: Who won yesterday’s match? 

Sri Lanka came up with a solid bowling performance to get the better of Namibia by seven wickets in match number four of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

While Maheesh Theekshana starred with 3 for 25, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara claimed two scalps each as Namibia’s batters floundered on the big stage. They were cleaned up for 96 in 19.3 overs after being sent into bat in a Group A clash of Round 1.

Sri Lanka made heavy weather of the chase, losing three quick wickets before Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42*) and Avishka Fernando (30*) steadied the innings and took the Islanders home without any further damage.

Kusal Perera hit Ruben Trumpelmann for a couple of boundaries in the second over but fell for 11, miscuing a slower ball from the left-arm pacer to mid-off. Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka (5) cheaply as well to left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz. The batter was struck on the pads off an arm ball and was trapped in front of the stumps. A hopeful review could not save the Sri Lankan opener.

Sri Lanka had some nervy moments as Dinesh Chandimal (5) edged left-arm pacer JJ Smit behind the wickets while attempting a cut shot. Fernando gave his team some confidence, walking down the pitch and whipping the bowler for a six. At 37 for 3 at the end of the powerplay, though, Sri Lanka had a task in hand.

Rajapaksa came in and cracked a couple of fours to take the chasing side past 50. In the ninth over, he danced down the track and hoicked Scholtz for a six over long-on. He was dropped in the next over at fine leg and celebrated his life with a boundary. At the halfway stage, Sri Lanka had reached 68 for 3.

At the start of the 13th over, Fernando launched Trumpelmann down the ground for a maximum. Lanka got over the winning line in style as Rajapaksa clobbered Jan Frylinck for a six over the deep square leg fielder.

Sri Lankan bowlers shine as Namibia rolled over for 96

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Namibia struggled from start to finish. Off-spinner Theekshana drew first blood, having Stephan Baard (7) caught at mid-off with a tossed up delivery. The other opener, Zane Green (8), fell in the last over of the powerplay to the same bowler after presenting a leading edge to mid-on.

The third-wicket pair of skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Craig Williams put up some resistance, adding 39 runs. Trying to up the scoring, Erasmus fell for 20 as he slogged Kumara to long-on. Williams’ resistance ended for 29 soon after. He risked a reverse sweep against a Hasaranga googly and was pinned in front. A review could not save Namibia’s top-scorer of the innings.

Namibia lost half their side for 79 when Chamika Karunaratne trapped David Wiese (6) leg before wicket with a delivery that nipped back in sharply. Theekshana returned to claim his third as Jan Frylinck (2) missed a sweep shot. The lower order did not put up any resistance as Sri Lankan bowlers added to their wickets tally. Dushmantha Chameera was helped by skipper Dasun Shanaka, who took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Trumpelmann (1).

Sri Lanka vs Namibia: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

All the Sri Lankan bowlers did a good job. Theekshana stood out with 3 for 25. He dismissed both Namibia openers to put the opponents on the back foot right away.

Hasaranga was too good for the inexperienced Namibia batters. He dismissed Namibia’s top-scorer Williams and returned with figures of 2 for 24. Kumara sent back opposition skipper Erasmus and had an excellent bowling analysis of 3 for 9.

During Sri Lanka’s successful chase, Rajapaksa and Fernando contributed 42 and 30 respectively.

Theekshana was named Player of the Match for his fantastic three-wicket haul.

