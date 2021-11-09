T20 World Cup 2021: "They can win the WC" - Shane Warne backs Australia to lift the trophy

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has backed Aaron Finch & co. to lift their maiden ICC T20 World Cup trophy on November 14 in Dubai.

The Aussies have played consistent cricket so far in the competition. With David Warner hitting his stride, the team looks one of the best bets to win the illustrious trophy.

Warne seemed extremely impressed with Australia's tactics of playing former captain Steve Smith as a floater. Taking to Twitter, Shane Warne wrote:

"Now that the Aussies have their batting order right & finding form. They can win the WC. I wouldn’t have had Smith in my starting X1. But his role as Mr fix it is spot on. Lose early wkts he goes in & if they don’t he slides down & the beasts (Marsh, Stoinis, Maxwell) go in."

However, Australia face a stiff challenge in the semifinals as they play Pakistan, who are still undefeated in the competition. Babar Azam & co. have looked invincible, beating the likes of India, New Zealand and Afghanistan on their way to the top four.

The Aussie will also be brimming with confidence after beating defending champions West Indies in a must-win game to progress through to the semifinals.

"I don't think the toss is overly important" - Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Going into the semi-final clash in Dubai, Australia are not losing their heads over chances of dew settling in the second half of the game.

Addressing a press conference, Mitchell Marsh said:

"I don't think the toss is overly important. Most teams have obviously chosen to bowl first when they've won the toss. But the couple of games that I was there (in Dubai), the dew didn't really come in."

He continued:

"Obviously, if you can bat first and post a big score then bowl well, you go a long way to winning. We're confident and now we're in the semi-finals, anything can happen."

However, teams batting second have won 18 of the 28 matches so far in the Super 12s stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia will lock horns with Pakistan on November 11 (Thursday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for a place in the final.

