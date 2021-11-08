T20 World Cup 2021: "They should have taken some rest before the World Cup" - Madan Lal reflects on India's poor performances

Former Indian cricketer and selector Madan Lal has opined that bio-bubble fatigue played a massive role behind Team India's debacle in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The pre-tournament favorites were knocked out in the Super 12 stage on Sunday following New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan. The writing was on the wall after the Men in Blue lost consecutive fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Fatigue due to continuous cricket in the past 12 months, which included the second leg of IPL 2021, is being cited as one of the major reasons behind India's premature exit.

Madan Lal believes India's players must decide whether the IPL or the World Cup is more important to them.

"Bio-bubble fatigue actually played an important role here. It is not an excuse! Remember the India-New Zealand match. When the Kiwis were hitting the ball, it was going out of the park but when our players were hitting, it was going into the fielders' hands. So, they were tired, there's no doubt about that," Madan Lal said as quoted by IANS.

"They came directly to the World Cup after playing in the IPL. Before that they were in England (for the Test series). Now that is the problem? they could have opted out of the league (IPL). They should have taken some rest before the World Cup.

"I guess players need to decide what is more important for them, playing in major tournaments like World Cup or the IPL? It's not just any series, it's the World Cup. Also, we all know how different this (T20) format is. Too much action involved here. Look at the way fresh Pakistan is doing, England is playing."

India will play their final league stage game against Namibia on Monday. The fixture will mark the end of Virat Kohli's tenure as T20I skipper and the Ravi Shastri-led support staff's stint across formats.

"Such confusions were disturbing" - Madan Lal on Hardik Pandya's fitness status

Madan Lal during his stint as India's head coach in the 90s

Madan Lal questioned the lack of transparency regarding Hardik Pandya's fitness status leading into such a big tournament.

The 1983 World Cup winner said:

"Was he fit or unfit? Will he bowl or not? Such confusions were disturbing."

Lal also opined that the decision to slot Rohit Sharma at No. 3 in a must-win game against New Zealand was the wrong move.

"Whosoever has taken it (the decision), it was wrong. Rohit Sharma has been consistently performing well in the opening. How can you remove him from that position? Then Virat Kohli's spot (No. 3) was also changed. Bringing Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the right decision though," the former bowling all-rounder said.

Lal further questioned why leg-spinner Rahul Chahar wasn't used at all during the first two games.

"And I am not able to understand why leg spinner Rahul Chahar was not used in the tournament? Leg-spinners were crucial in the tourney."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With India's chances of making it to the semi-finals up in smoke, Chahar could likely get an opportunity against Namibia on Monday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar