T20 World Cup 2021: "They just don't seem to have the ability"- Simon Doull on South Africa in ICC events

Former New Zealand seamer-turned commentator Simon Doull has criticized the South African Cricket Team for their 'timid' body language during their T20 World Cup opener against Australia.

South Africa put together an abysmal display of batting on Saturday afternoon against Australia as they huffed and puffed their way to 118/9 in 20 overs.

The comical dismissal of star opener Quinton de Kock summed up South Africa's day in the office.

Speaking on CricBuzz Live, Doull lauded the Australian bowling attack for their disciplined display at the start. He also lambasted the Proteas for once again being passive in their approach in a world event.

Doull reckons it's a recurring theme with South Africa at ICC events. They just don't have the ability to front-up the situation in a marquee event.

He said:

"No, certainly not! It might not be a 185-190 surface but certainly not 118. Australia bowled well. Bavuma's shot, made it look like the ball hadn't bounced much. Some good deliveries, some indifferent batting. Australia's more up for it. South Africa has just looked timid. And that's the one thing that's been South Africa's big issue.

'In these world tournaments, time and time again they've looked timid when they needed to come out and be a bit more aggressive and upfront. They just don't seem to have the ability,"

Despite managing just 118 runs, South African bowlers did keep their side in the game for some time. Australia lost the wickets of well-set Steve Smith and a dangerous Glenn Maxwell. But they eventually crossed the line with two balls to spare.

Dinesh Karthik on Quinton de Kock's approach at the top of the order for South Africa

Meanwhile, Indian stumper-turned pundit Dinesh Karthik also commented on this. He believes that the lack of in-form middle-order has paved the way for the top-order batters, especially Quinton de Kock to play conservative cricket.

"At the start of their innings they showed intent, Bavuma showed intent. But what they are not used to is what happens or how we react when a couple of wickets fall around you.

'When you are not sure about your middle-order, you need to change your game. Is Quinton de Kock somebody who can adapt to that? Today he tried but it didn't work out. I just feel this is what happens when you don't have too much experience playing the T20 format." said Karthik.

After the defeat against Australia, South Africa will hope to make amends to their batting effort in the forthcoming fixtures.

