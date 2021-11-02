T20 World Cup 2021: 'They have paid the price of conducting the IPL first'- Danish Kaneria lambasts BCCI after India's dismal show

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has come down heavily on the BCCI for conducting the IPL before the marquee T20 World Cup.

The 14th season of the IPL originally took place in India in April earlier this year but multiple bio-bubble breaches led to its pre-mature postponement.

The BCCI once again took the cash-rich league to the UAE and conducted the second phase between September 19-October 15. The addition of the second leg meant Indian cricketers went straight from a grueling tour of England to playing high-octane T20 cricket for their franchises.

Kaneria believes fatigue has played a major role in India's poor performance at the T20 World Cup thus far.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria opined that BCCI is the paying price for prioritizing the IPL.

"Was conducting the IPL just before a big tournament right? Shouldn't they be given proper rest and time to regroup and fresh. They were already coming from the Test series. Now they have paid the price of conducting the IPL first," said Kaneria.

Following heavy defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand, India are starting at a group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup.

The Kohli-led unit has looked insipid in both their games. While the batting-unit has failed to marry intent with execution, the bowling-attack, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, has looked short of ideas, albeit defending sub-par totals.

'It's good now that India are out'- Danish Kaneria

India still have three games left and they will have to win each of them by a heavy margin while also hoping that some other results will go their way.

Their next game is against Afghanistan but Kaneria is highly doubtful of the beleaguered hosts' ability to get past their young Asian neighbors.

"It's good now that India are out because they deserve this, the kind of cricket they played. And now it's also highly doubtful if they will win against Afghanistan," he said.

He signed off by stating that India have played club level cricket in the tournament thus far.

"It semed like they weren't playing International cricket but worse than club cricket also." Kaneria added.

Team India will look to bounce back and salvage lost pride against Afghanistan on Wednesday (November 03).

