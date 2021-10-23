T20 World Cup 2021: "Virat Kohli is far bigger and his records are proof of that"- Shoaib Akhtar on Virat's comparison with Babar Azam

Former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has paid tribute to superstar Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. He stated that the 32-year-old is far and away the better batter compared to his Pakistani counterpart, Babar Azam.

The upcoming Indo-Pak clash is being billed as a battle between two batting superstars. However, Akhtar believes there is no comparison between the duo, and Virat Kohli's records across all formats are proof of that.

Speaking at Salaam Cricket on India Today, Akhtar said:

"Virat Kohli is far bigger and his records are proof of that. Babar is just catching up, but he is a very exciting talent and a classical player. His drives are joyful to watch. Babar has proved his mettle across the formats.”

Akhtar also went on to sympathize with Virat Kohli, the captain. He believes the Delhi cricketer hasn't had the rub of green go his way while leading his country in big events.

“I feel sorry for Kohli, as he is not a luckiest captain for India, but it will be a very exciting match between India and Pakistan as two of the greatest batsmen and two of the greatest captains will be in front of each other, and that too in front of a big crowd,” he added.

The T20 World Cup is Virat Kohli's 'Last Dance' as skipper in the shortest format. The right-hander will kickstart his campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

"Records are meant to be broken" - Babar Azam

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is confident of his team's preparations for the marquee game against arch-rivals India.

Addressing the media ahead of the game against India, Azam said:

"Our preparation has been going very well. We got a lot of confidence from the camp and the matches we played there. The boys are making an effort, which gives a lot of motivation as a captain. We will try to play our best cricket on the given day and give our best."

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo #T20WorldCup Pakistan have announced their 12 for their World Cup opener against India 🇵🇰 #INDvPAK Pakistan have announced their 12 for their World Cup opener against India 🇵🇰#INDvPAK | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/JXFSGg2Bih

Pakistan is yet to beat India in T20 WC. They have lost five games on the bounce but Azam believes past records will not have any bearing on what happens on October 24.

"To be honest, what has passed is beyond us. We want to use our ability and confidence on the day of the match so that we can get a better result. Records are meant to be broken." he said.

The mouth-watering clash will take place in Dubai on Sunday night.

Edited by Aditya Singh