T20 World Cup 2021: "Virat Kohli has the worst toss record in the last 50 years" - Aakash Chopra 

Cricketer-turned broadcaster Aakash Chopra has expressed his dismay at Indian captain Virat Kohli's unlucky correspondence with tosses.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Friday, Aakash Chopra observed how Virat Kohli's toss-winning percentage of just around 40 across formats is the worst in international cricket in the last five decades.

He also spoke about how soon-to-be head coach Rahul Dravid still holds the best toss record in the world and how current team mentor MS Dhoni falls between Kohli and Dravid.

Aakash Chopra said:

"What about Kohli and tosses? If you see, he has captained India in 8 T20Is this year and won just one toss. If you look at his career, then in the win and loss toss percentage for players who have captained in more than 100 games (across formats), Kohli has the worst record in the last 50 years. He's won the toss in about 40% of matches. And the best is Rahul Dravid's. His was nearly 58-60%. Dhoni is also around 47-18. And Kohli is right around the bottom which means luck doesn't support him."

Virat Kohli, who turns 33 today, has won the toss only once in his last 14 matches. His rotten luck with the coin has also hurt India in the T20 World Cup.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha The coins are now all Kohli-proof! He's lost the toss in 13 out of his last 14 games! The coins are now all Kohli-proof! He's lost the toss in 13 out of his last 14 games!

On chase-favoring Dubai wickets, India had to bat first against both Pakistan and New Zealand which resulted in heavy losses. The skipper lost the toss against Afghanistan, too, but it didn't matter as India went on to win by 66 runs.

Aakash Chopra suggests a change to India's playing XI for the Scotland clash

Coming to tonight's match against Scotland, Aakash Chopra suggested a change to the Indian playing XI. He argued that Shardul Thakur - who hasn't picked up a wicket in the last two games - hasn't looked 'spicy' enough, adding that considering Scotland's spin weakness, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar would be a better choice.

Aakash Chopra added:

"I am seeing one change and why is that? Because Hardik has started bowling now and we have seen Scotland struggle against spin before. So play another spinner. In the two matches he has bowled, Shardul Thakur hasn't looked spicy enough. I feel that you can take 2-3 overs from Hardik plus you have two fast bowlers and you can get three spinners... I am going with Rahul Chahar."

The match will kickstart at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai with the toss at 7:00 PM IST.

