T20 World Cup 2021: "Walkover chahiye tha?" - Shoaib Akhtar trolls Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan beat India

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar trolled Harbhajan Singh over his "walkover" comment after Pakistan's thumping 10-wicket win over India in their T20 World Cup Super 12 clash.

India-Pakistan matches always have a great deal of hype around them. This is especially with India's perfect streak against their rivals in the World Cups, which came to an end on Sunday.

In the build-up to the much anticipated clash, Harbhajan Singh had suggested that Pakistan should just give India a walkover. He said that as Pakistan never come out on top in World Cups.

In a lighthearted dig at Akhtar, Harbhajan had told broadcaster Star Sports:

"I have told Shoaib Akhtar that what is the point of playing against us? You should just give us a walkover."

And without fail, Akhtar gave it back to the iconic spinner after Pakistan's victory.

In a video tweeted by him, Akhtar is seen taking the mickey out of Harbhajan Singh for his "walkover" comment.

Akhtar says in the video:

"Haan Bhaaji, walkover dena hai? Nahi dena hai? Achcha. Kya kar sakte hai. Enjoy the day (Yeah Bhajji, we should give a walkover? No? Okay. What can we do)"

The video went viral, getting close to 20,000 'likes' and over 3,700 retweets within an hour.

Shaheen Shah Afridi rocks India with performance Shoab Akhtar would have been proud of

Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the best pacers ever. He would have been proud of the way Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi performed in their opening match at the T20 World Cup.

The left-arm seamer got Pakistan off to the perfect start as he dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the very first over. Fellow opener KL Rahul was soon to follow as Afridi bowled him through the gates with another peach of a delivery in his next over.

Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) rebuilt for India. But Pakistan's bowlers kept it tight and did not allow the opposition to get away at any point.

Afridi came back at the death and removed Kohli in his final over to limit India's assault at the back end of the innings. Eventually India were restricted to a below par 151/7.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan then put on a batting masterclass. They chased down the target with unbeaten half-centuries.

Rizwan scored 79 off 55 while Babar hit 68 off 42 as Pakistan won the match with 10 wickets and 13 deliveries to spare.

