T20 World Cup 2021: Wasim Jaffer shares 'hila'rious Rajinikanth meme after MS Dhoni is named mentor of Indian team 

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a funny meme on Twitter after the BCCI named MS Dhoni as the mentor of India’s T20 World Cup squad. Jaffer used superstar Rajinikanth’s reference after the Indian cricket board’s pleasantly surprising move to pick Dhoni as mentor for the mega event.

BCCI, on Wednesday, announced the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Along with the squad, they also named Dhoni as mentor of the Indian team.

Reacting to the development, Jaffer took to Twitter and shared a Rajinikanth meme, which had ‘Kya Hila Dala Na’ (didn’t I stun you) written on it. He shared the meme with the caption:

“MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021.”

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The former captain last represented India during the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester.

Incidentally, he was the captain when India lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa back in 2007.

BCCI spins surprises in India’s T20 World Cup squad

There have been a few interesting selections in India’s 15-member squad announced for the T20 World Cup. Seasoned off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017, made a shock comeback. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has played only 12 T20Is since making his debut in the format back in 2015, also found a spot in the 15-member team.

Among the big names missing out include veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, who led the limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka, and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who also had an impressive tour of Sri Lanka. The Virat Kohli-led squad has Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy as other spin options.

India’s T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

India are placed in Group 2 in the Super 12 round of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan are the other teams in the group. Two more sides will join them after qualifying from Round 1.

The Reunion we all have been waiting for 🤝 @msdhoni returns to mentor #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCup 🙌



How excited are you to see him back? 💙 pic.twitter.com/znPWBLeYNo — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Also Read

The marquee India-Pakistan clash will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Parimal Dagdee