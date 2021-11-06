T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Andre Russell hits the biggest six of the tournament against Mitchell Starc

West Indies power hitter Andre Russell bludgeoned a massive 111-meter six off the penultimate delivery of the first innings against Australia. It was the biggest six of the 2021 T20 World Cup so far. Russell provided the much-needed impetus for West Indies in the last few overs as he scored 18 off just seven balls.

Andre Russell could not finish games well with the bat in the World Cup so far but today he hit one of the best death bowlers, Mitchell Starc, all over the park. The ICC's official Instagram handle gave fans a glimpse of the massive strike in a video.

My role in this team is primarily to get wickets in the middle overs: Adam Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa recently opened up about his successful performances in the World Cup. He attributed it to the experience he gained by playing in these conditions over the past year.

Speaking to the broadcast after the first innings, Adam Zampa disclosed what had helped him and his fellow bowlers in the tournament and said:

"I think the guys were lucky to have played here in the UAE over the last year, including in the IPL. We know what we are up against in terms of the wicket and conditions. I was just trying and use the conditions to the best of my ability."

Zampa added:

"If it is spinning I was trying to spin and if it is staying low, then I tried to use that to my advantage with variations. I have been pretty lucky to be playing a lot of cricket in these times. I know my role in this team. It is primarily to get wickets in the middle overs."

Following contributions from Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (44), Shimron Hetmyer (27), and Evin Lewis (29), West Indies managed to reach 157/7 after the end of 20 overs.

Australia must win this game to stay in contention for the semifinal spot and they will be looking to chase this target down at any cost. The West Indies are already out of the race for a spot in the semis.

