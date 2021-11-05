T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] 'Birthday boy' Virat Kohli gets a cake massage after India thump Scotland in Dubai

It proved to be a birthday to remember for skipper Virat Kohli as Team India completed a commanding eight-wicket win over Scotland in the penultimate Super-12 fixture at the T20 World Cup on Friday (November 05).

Kohli, who turned 33 on Friday, got the perfect birthday present as the 'Men in Blue' bolstered their net run-rate by chasing down the target of 86 in a mere 6.3 overs.

The skipper was greeted with a customary cake massage as the Indian team celebrated the champion cricketer's birthday with a thumping victory against the Scots in grand style in the dressing room.

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored the winning run, shared a video of a cake-soaked Kohli in one of his Instagram stories.

The performance on Friday night in Dubai was an extension of the good work Team India did during their 66-run win over Afghanistan two days ago.

Kohli's horrendous luck with the toss finally ended on his birthday. With dew expected to play a major role in the second innings, he did not hesitate in opting to bowl first.

India maul Scotland by 8 wickets to give a perfect gift to birthday boy, Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's decision to bowl first was backed up comprehensively by the bowlers, who ended up putting on a clinical display. Ravindra Jadeja had a night to remember as the left-arm orthodox registered his best-ever figures of 3/15 (4 overs) in T20Is.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo

15 runs

Three wickets 👏



An excellent display from Ravindra Jadeja 🔥



live 👉 #T20WorldCup Four overs15 runsThree wickets 👏An excellent display from Ravindra Jadeja 🔥 #INDvSCO live 👉 es.pn/T20-21-M37 Four overs15 runsThree wickets 👏An excellent display from Ravindra Jadeja 🔥#INDvSCO live 👉 es.pn/T20-21-M37 | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/577RRhcL1O

Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant with his change of pace deliveries and pinpoint yorkers. The champion pacer claimed 2/10 in 3.1 overs and in the process, he leapfrogged Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's leading wicket-taker in the format.

Mohammed Shami (3/15 in 3 overs) cleaned up the tail with an exhibition of pinpoint yorkers as Scotland folded for a mere 85 in 17.4 overs.

Wisden @WisdenCricket



#T20WorldCup India's net run rate is now the highest in their group. India's net run rate is now the highest in their group.#T20WorldCup https://t.co/ZkVFvwxRwO

The task for India to leapfrog New Zealand and Afghanistan on NRR was to wipe out 86 runs in 7.1 overs. They eventually did that in just 6.3 overs thanks to a classy half-century by KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and a rapid 16-ball 30 by Rohit Sharma.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 1 (1) as SKY finished off the proceedings with a six in the 7th over.

India will still need Afghanistan to beat New Zealand on November 7 and then beat Namibia to entertain any chance of making it to the semi-finals.

