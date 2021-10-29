T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] David Warner tries to do a Cristiano Ronaldo at presser, told to put Coca Cola bottles back

Australia opener David Warner tried to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference after their win over Sri Lanka on Thursday in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Warner sat down at the presser and saw two Coca-Cola bottles in front of him. He went on to remove them from the table, leaving just two water bottles there.

The action was reminiscent of Ronaldo, who famously removed a Coke bottle from the table at a press conference at Euro 2020.

"Can I move these?," Warner asked.

Soon after, an official came and spoke to him, after which Warner put the bottles back on the table and exclaimed

"Do I have to put it there?"

He went on to say:

"If it's good enough for Cristiano, it's good enough for me."

The comment drew some laughs from those present.

Ronaldo, when he removed the bottles at the press conference, had gone on to say "Agua," which is Portuguese for water. He was implying that soft drinks are not good for the body.

The Manchester United superstar is known for being hyper-vigilant about his fitness and health.

David Warner back in form with fine fifty

David Warner, who recently laughed off any concerns about his recent performances, rocketed back to form with a brilliant 42-ball 65. His performance helped Australia chase down 155 against Sri Lanka to maintain their perfect start in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

Along with opening partner Aaron Finch, Warner gave Australia a blistering start in the run chase.

While he did not hit any maximums, Warner found the boundary 10 times in his knock.

Warner was given a lifeline early on when wicketkeeper Kusal Perera dropped his catch when he was only on 18. Apart from that, the southpaw batted fluently, scoring his 65 at a strike rate of 154.76.

By the time he was caught in the deep by Bhanuka Rajapaksa off Dasun Shanaka's bowling, the damage was done. Australia needed just 25 runs from their last five overs, but they finished in two.

Australia skipper Finch also regained his form, with a 23-ball 37. Steve Smith anchored with a 26-ball on 28, while Marcus Stoinis once again did well as a finisher. He smashed 16 runs off just seven deliveries, with two fours and a six.

Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking two wickets for just 12 runs in his four-over spell. This spell saw the Australians wrestle momentum back from Sri Lanka, who had got off to a flying start with the bat.

Australia are second in their group, behind England on just Net Run Rate. The two rivals will face off in a top-of-the-table clash in their next match.

Edited by Aditya Singh