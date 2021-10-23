T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Despite overthrow, Keshav Maharaj slips and runs himself out in hilarious fashion

South Africa, playing their opening match of the 2021 T20 World Cup, suffered one of those days when everything that could go wrong, did so. As Australia restricted them to 118/9 after opting to field, Keshav Maharaj's run-out was one of the funniest moments of the innings.

Maharaj stabbed a Pat Cummins delivery out to point and set off for a quick single, but was sent back by Aiden Markram. The fielder at point had a shy at the stumps at the non-striker's end, but missed and Maharaj wanted to run the overthrow. However, Aiden Markram had his back turned to Maharaj, stretching to return to the crease from the previous throw, and did not get the memo.

Maharaj was halfway down the track when he realized Markram wasn't running. He slipped as Glenn Maxwell collected the overthrow at mid-on and threw it to Matthew Wade. Wade did the needful and took the stumps off before the spinner could return to the crease.

It wasn't even the first unusual dismissal of the innings. Quinton de Kock managed to get the ball to loop off his thigh pad and onto the stumps while trying to play a scoop shot earlier on.

T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram stands tall as Australia bowlers run through South Africa

It was Australia who started off better in the first match of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage as South Africa's batting lineup crumbled.

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa shared two scalps apiece while Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins claimed one each.

Aiden Markram tried to hold the Proteas' innings together with a measured 40 off 36 that also saw some glorious strokeplay. Markram hit three boundaries and one six before holing out at deep midwicket off Starc.

Kagiso Rabada provided some momentum at the back end of their innings, scoring 19 with one boundary and one six.

South Africa will hope the bowlers can do better to try and get off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup.

