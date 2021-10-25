T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] "Inconsistency has been an issue for us, we have to change that" - Babar Azam to his teammates after win against India

After a clinical 10-wicket win against India in their tournament opener, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has asked his teammates not to get complacent and to remain focussed. He pointed out that the Pakistan team has an unwanted history of becoming inconsistent after achieving highs.

Speaking in the dressing room after the game, Babar Azam was optimistic his team would change the trend of previous Pakistan sides and play with the same intensity in the remaining matches. In this regard, Babar Azam addressed his teammates and said:

"I request you all not to get over-excited as it might lead to our downfall in the next game. Because inconsistency has been an issue with our team in the past, we have to change that. I am hopeful that it will change soon and not be the case this time around. We can do that. Very well done today, boys."

You can watch the dressing room reactions of Pakistan players after the historic win against India in the video below:

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB The captain and head coach address the players after Pakistan's historic win over India. #WeHaveWeWill The captain and head coach address the players after Pakistan's historic win over India. #WeHaveWeWill https://t.co/Laww5iTMzX

"Our main focus should be winning the World Cup" - Babar Azam's dressing room speech to his teammates

Babar Azam also stressed that the players should not be satisfied with just one victory but should look at the bigger picture. He reminded them that their primary focus here was to play consistently in the remaining games and eventually lift the World Cup.

Attributing the win against India to a complete team effort, Babar Azam said:

"The win today cannot be attributed to any one individual performance. We won as a team today. We should not deviate from this at all, even in future games. It is just a start now. Do enjoy the win, but don't get over-excited. We have matches ahead, so we need to be prepared and focused. Today's victory is in the past now, it was great, and we will all enjoy it together, but our main focus should be winning the World Cup. We will not relax till then, and we have to give our 100%."

Also Read

Pakistan will now face New Zealand on October 26 in Sharjah. The Babar Azam-led side will be looking to continue in the same vein of form and strengthen their top position in the points table with yet another victory.

Edited by Prem Deshpande