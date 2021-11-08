T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Jasprit Bumrah comically misses the stumps despite Namibia batter giving up

Jasprit Bumrah did well to pick two wickets in India's final match of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Namibia. However, he also comically mixed up a run-out chance in his final over.

Bumrah bowled a yorker to Namibia all-rounder Jan Frylinck, who managed to dig it out with a drive. The Indian bowler managed to stick out his hand and hold on to the ball. Frylinck had started off on a run and was miles out of the crease as Bumrah aimed at the stumps to run him out.

Frylinck, by this point, had given up. However, the pacer who is known for his accurate yorkers, was not quite on target, with his throw missing the stumps. This allowed Frylinck to get back to the crease.

Watch Bumrah's miss here:

Bumrah's miss left Hardik Pandya laughing, with his hands on his head. The bowler did manage to get the wicket of David Wiese two deliveries later with a slower ball as the all-rounder chipped a catch off the toe end of the bat to Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah finished the innings with figures of 2/19

T20 World Cup 2021: Spinners complement Jasprit Bumrah in good Indian bowling display

While Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice each to help India restrict Namibia to 132/8.

Bumrah struck first for India, getting the wicket of Michael van Lingen in the fifth over after a watchful start by the Namibia openers.

The spinners then took over the show, with Jadeja dismissing Craig Williams for a duck in the next over. The left-arm spinner struck again in his next over, dismissing opener Stephen Baard for 21.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton then fell to Ravichandran Ashwin in the 10th over and the veteran then got Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus in the 13th for 12.

Jadeja got his third in the form of JJ Smit before Ashwin castled Zane Green to complete his treble. Bumrah got Wiese's wicket in the penultimate over before Ruben Trumpelmann took 13 off the final over from Shami to take Namibia to a decent score.

