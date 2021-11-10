T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Jasprit Bumrah mimics Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action in the nets 

In a reel video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media handles, India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen copying fellow teammate Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action in the nets during the T20 World Cup 2021.

The speedster, who is considered to be one of the greatest exponents of the yorkers in modern-day cricket by many, was seen having some fun while bowling some left-arm spin in a practice session. Watch the full video here:

It is worth mentioning that Team India have been eliminated from the multi-nation tournament and the clip shared by the apex board was from the side's training session when they were a part of the competition.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up seven wickets from five matches at this year's ICC event. He had an impressive economy rate of 5.50 to his name in the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja also managed to scalp seven wickets from India's five fixtures.

Rohit Sharma named as India's T20I captain for upcoming New Zealand series

The swashbuckling opening batter has been handed the responsibility of leading the Indian team for their forthcoming three-match home series against New Zealand.

KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the side's next assignment in the shortest format. The two cricketing nations are set to battle it out in three T20Is in India, starting November 17.

India have announced a 16-member squad for the series. Senior campaigners such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya have been rested. The likes of Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been added to the side for white-ball matches.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

