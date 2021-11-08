T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] KL Rahul shares stories behind some of his famous Instagram posts

Star Indian opener KL Rahul recently opened up about the stories behind some of his viral posts on Instagram. During India's tour of England, KL Rahul shared a photo of himself along with Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, and Mayank Agarwal. In it, the Indian cricketers posed stylishly in a rustic location.

In a video uploaded to the ICC's official Instagram handle, KL Rahul disclosed that it was his idea to take the picture that way. He then went on to share similar details about a few more of his Instagram posts. The ICC shared the following video featuring KL Rahul and captioned the post:

"Insta Memories: KL Rahul. India’s KL Rahul has some boy band potential once his cricket career is finished 😆 #T20WorldCup."

You can watch the video below:

KL Rahul will be in action today as Team India take on Namibia in their final game of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The stylish opener will be looking to finish the tournament on a high by playing a significant knock.

It has been an extremely disappointing campaign for Virat Kohli as a captain: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has opined that Virat Kohli has had a highly disappointing run in the 2021 T20 World Cup as leader. Team India was touted as pre-tournament favorites but ended up getting eliminated in the super 12 stages. Losses to New Zealand and Pakistan played a detrimental role in India's campaign at the World Cup.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed Virat Kohli's leadership and said:

"This is where one story is ending. It is Virat Kohli's first and last T20 World Cup as captain, he will not be seen again as a captain in the shortest format. Virat and Ravi Shastri's pairing is also finishing here. It was an extremely disappointing campaign for Virat Kohli as a captain. He didn't win the tosses but did you lose the matches because of that - no, that is not the truth. Good teams win matches despite losing tosses as South Africa showed us in Sharjah against England."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Today's match against Namibia will be Virat Kohli's final game as Indian skipper of T20I cricket. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the front-runners to take up the mantle of Indian captain in the shortest format.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be the captain on Indian T20I team after Virat Kohli? KL Rahul Rohit Sharma 6 votes so far