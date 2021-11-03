T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja practices six-hitting skills in the nets ahead of Afghanistan match

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen working on his power-hitting skills in the nets ahead of their 2021 T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"That's some hitting," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captioned a tweet with the video of Jadeja smashing the ball all over the park.

Jadeja was seen hitting the ball straight down the ground, on the leg-side and the off-side as he sharpened his finishing skills. He was seen facing the throwdown specialist as well as different kinds of spinners.

He wasn't the only one seen thrashing it out in the nets. Earlier, the BCCI had shared a video of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looking in good nick in practice.

India desperately need their batting order to click against Afghanistan, after two disappointing outings against Pakistan and New Zealand that eventually led to defeats in both matches.

India look to Ravindra Jadeja for finisher's role

With Hardik Pandya struggling for form, the onus has fallen on Ravindra Jadeja to play the finisher's role for India.

Against Pakistan, he couldn't get going, scoring 13 off 13 as India were beaten by 10 wickets.

In the match against New Zealand, as India's batting faced a collapse, Jadeja played some big shots in the end and was their top-scorer with his 19-ball 26.

India finished at 110/7 and New Zealand chased down the target with eight wickets to spare.

India are on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup and need to win their remaining matches starting with the Afghanistan clash and also hope for other results to go their way.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After Afghanistan, India will have to face Namibia and Scotland.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee