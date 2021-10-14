T20 World Cup 2021: [WATCH] Team India's jersey unveiled with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, the BCCI has unveiled a brand new jersey for Team India. The whole cricketing world got a look at the jersey when it appeared on the Burj Khalifa, one of the most popular man-made constructions in the world.

The BCCI gave Indian cricket fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, fans can see the jerseys of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and other pivotal players getting displayed on the renowned structure in the night sky.

The BCCI shared the following post and captioned it:

"The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Watch the historic moment here! 🇮🇳@mplsports #BillionCheersJersey #ShowYourGame #TeamIndia"

I back KL Rahul to get the most runs in the upcoming T20 World Cup: Brett Lee

Former Australian express pacer Brett Lee has opined that KL Rahul might be the most important batter for India at the upcoming World Cup and backed him to be the highest run-getter in the tournament.

Speaking to Foxsports.com.au about the Indian batting line-up, Brett Lee said:

"I've backed KL Rahul to get the most runs in the competition. I think KL Rahul coming off a great IPL, he's the pillar that the guys can build around him because it takes the pressure off Kohli if Rahul is scoring runs.

"It allows Kohli to just play his natural game. And obviously with Kohli and the captaincy, it's probably his last crack at it so he'll want to go out on a high."

KL Rahul currently leads the batting charts in the IPL this year as he has scored 626 runs across 13 games at a staggering average of 62.60, including six fifties.

Team India management will be hoping that he continues in the same vein of form and scores proficiently in the T20 World Cup.

