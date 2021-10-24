T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli and Co. leave hotel for India-Pakistan clash

With the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter in the T20 World Cup 2021 just moments away, the BCCI shared a clip of Virat Kohli and Co. leaving the hotel room for the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Kohli, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and young batter Ishan Kishan, among others, were the first to head out.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma was seen alongside his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav followed by team mentor MS Dhoni alongside his protege Rishabh Pant. The players looked relaxed and in high spirits.

The BCCI captioned the post as:

"Off we go for our first match of #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia"

You can watch the clip here:

The high-octane game will commence at 7:30 IST. This is the sixth time these two teams are squaring off in a T20 World Cup match, with India currently holding a perfect 5-0 lead.

The Men in Blue are also in top form, having convincingly defeated England and Australia in warm-up matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, trounced the West Indies in the first warm-up but failed to get past South Africa in the second.

"We definitely have to bring our A game" - Virat Kohli ahead of the India-Pakistan match

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Virat Kohli brushed aside prior records as "distractions" and added pressure. He said Pakistan are a very strong team, adding that India will need to bring their A-game to defeat them.

Kohli said:

"We never discussed it within the team — what our record is, or what we achieved in the past. They distract you. What matters is how you prepare and how you perform on that given day regardless of opposition. These things are added pressure.

"The current Pakistan team is very strong, they always have been so. They are very talented, with several players who can change the game anytime. Against a team like that, you need to arrive with your best plans and make sure you execute it well. We definitely have to bring our A game tomorrow."

This is the first time Kohli is leading India in a T20 World Cup match. As a player, the 32-year-old has never been dismissed against Pakistan in previous editions of the tournament.

