T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] West Indies players dance in video of Dwayne Bravo's new track "World Champions" 

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram to give his fans a teaser for his new soundtrack, "World Champions." Many players from his national side can be seen in the 25-sec video.

On October 20, Bravo released a short glimpse of his video song and captioned it:

"🚨NEW MUSIC!🚨#MaroonFans!! It's almost time for the world premiere of "World Champions" 🎶🔥by the Champion @DJBravo47! #T20WorldCup #MissionMaroon 🏏🌴#WorldChampions🎙Sung by @DJBravo47🎵Music by #JoannaHutton and #ElvinCox Full song soon🔜 "

Similar to Bravo's previous world famous track, "Champions", this song also seems to have the same groovines and the Caribbean flair attached to it. Players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Fletcher, Fabian Allen and Sunil Narine can be seen swaying their dance moves alongside singer DJ Bravo in the video.

Bravo dedicated the song to his nation's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2016 in India. West Indies beat England in the final of the tournament to lift the coveted world title in Kolkata.

Since it was uploaded, the teaser video has garnered over 1,40,000 views and more than 44,000 likes on Instagram.

West Indies will kick off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against England

West Indies will look to defend their T20 title this year

The current world T20 champions are set to defend their title at the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. West Indies will kick off their campaign in a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2016 final fixture against England on October 23 in Dubai.

Led by Kieron Pollard, the Caribbean team has been drawn into Group 1 with Australia, England, South Africa and two yet-to-be-finalised qualifying nations.

Heading into the main stage of the World Cup, West Indies have lost both of their warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, the defending champions have got several out-and-out T20 match-winners in their ranks and will be a force to reckon with in the tournament.

However, they do have concerns on the fitness front. On October 20, Fabian Allen was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. Akeal Hosein, one of the reserve players, has been added to the squad. In turn, Gudakesh Motie has been added to the reserves.

Here is West Indies' full squad for the T20 World Cup 2021:

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Junior, and Akeal Hosein.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie.

