T20 World Cup 2021: “If our boys click on the day, we can definitely beat them” - Azhar Mahmood on Indo-Pak clash

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has admitted that India will have the edge over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash. He, however, asserted that Pakistan can beat India if they perform to their potential.

India will face Pakistan in their first encounter of the 2021 T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai. Pakistan are yet to beat India in a World Cup clash, be it the 20-over or 50-over format.

In an interaction on Cricket Pakistan, Mahmood weighed in on the team’s chances against India in the much-hyped T20 World Cup clash.

“We lost the league match to India in the Champions Trophy (2017) but came back to beat them in the final. Then, in the 2019 World Cup, we lost. Our record against India in the World Cup has not been great. But this match (2021 T20 World Cup) will be tough because our boys play very well in the T20 format. But the way India have been performing and the kind of team they have, they will definitely have an edge. Having said that, if our boys click on the day, I am sure we can definitely beat them,” Mahmood explained.

Apart from India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan have been placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup. Two more teams will join them following the conclusion of Round 1.

“Players’ performances can be affected” - Mahmood on Misbah-Waqar quitting before T20 World Cup

There was a major development in Pakistan cricket recently as Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis quit their respective posts as head coach and bowling coach.

Reacting to the same, Mahmood conceded that the timing of the exits was not right.

“The players’ performances can be affected, whether it will be in a positive or negative way I cannot say. I don’t know on what forced the decision but the timing is definitely not right. They (Misbah and Waqar) have worked with this team for the last two years and they were building towards this World Cup. And now, they are not there, so obviously the timing is awry. I don’t know what’s going on inside,” Mahmood said.

Pakistan have named Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the New Zealand series, which is scheduled to begin on September 17.

