T20 World Cup 2021: "We're not going to qualify this year but Sri Lankan cricket is now in good hands" - coach Mickey Arthur 

Sri Lanka are officially out of the semi-finals race in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Despite their early exit, head coach Mickey Arthur believes the future of Sri Lankan cricket is in safe hands as they have some prominent stars who have the ability to make a significant impact.

Arthur made these comments during a media interaction ahead of the team's final Super 12's fixture against defending champions West Indies. He reckoned that the side had an opportunity to secure a victory in all three matches that they have played in the tournament so far.

The veteran coach feels they have pushed their opposition every time they have stepped onto the field. While they will not make it to the semi-finals this year, Arthur predicts the future of Sri Lankan cricket is safe.

"I think we've pushed teams. The disappointing thing for me is, in every game we've played of the last three, whether it be Australia, be that South Africa and be that England, we've had opportunities to win the game. We're not going to qualify this year but Sri Lankan cricket is now in good hands."

Sri Lanka have featured in four matches so far in the Super 12's stage. They just have a solitary victory to their name. They will be looking to bow out of the World Cup in style with a dominant performance against Kieron Pollard and co.

"He's a genuine world superstar at the moment" - Mickey Arthur on Wanindu Hasaranga

The South African-born coach also mentioned that Wanindu Hasaranga has managed to impress him with his performances in all three facets of the game.

He added that the talented youngster puts in a lot of work in his preparations.

"He's riding the crest of a wave. He works unbelievably hard at his game and doesn't leave anything to chance in terms of his preparation. I couldn't be happier with where he is at the moment. He's a genuine world superstar at the moment."

The Sri Lankan team will next be seen in action on Thursday, November 4. They are slated to take on the West Indies in their last game of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

