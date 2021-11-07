T20 World Cup 2021: "We are the underdogs but you never know" - David Wiese on playing against India

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese is looking forward to playing against Virat Kohli's India on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Despite struggling in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia have played competitive cricket throughout the campaign. Wiese is confident they can ring a few surprises and end the tournament on a high.

Speaking about the upcoming clash against India in an exclusive chat with the Hindustan Times, David Wiese said:

"Playing against India is always fantastic. The support they have is amazing. Their players are the best in the world. And those are the kind of players you want to be playing against. A couple of guys can step up and impress the right people and it could work for them somewhere else. Life is all about opportunities. We are the underdogs but you never know."

For India, it is a must-win game in their quest to qualify for the semifinals. However, for that to happen, Afghanistan will have to defeat New Zealand on Sunday.

"We have established ourselves as the best Associate team" - David Wiese

Namibia defeated the likes of Ireland and Netherlands in the Qualifier before beating Scotland in the Super 12s. And David Wiese stressed they have managed to establish themselves in world cricket.

"We knew we would be up against it. But it’s also exciting. Our first result in Round 1 itself against Sri Lanka was a bit of a baptism of fire. But we have established ourselves as the best Associate team by beating Scotland which is a great achievement for Namibian cricket," David Wiese concluded.

Namibia will hope to maintain their form and come back stronger in the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

