T20 World Cup 2021: "We will be a force to reckon with in the future too" - Bharat Arun

India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, but outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun believes Indian cricket has strong bench strength in every department, especially seam-bowling, to remain a force in the shortest format.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking a shadow of his former self and Mohammed Shami not exactly inspiring in the shortest format, India will look to bolster their seam attack with fresh blood for the 2022 edition to be held in Australia.

At a virtual press conference on Sunday, Arun said the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are potential options.

"We have exciting talent coming up in Siraj and Prasidh. With workload management, we will be a force to reckon with in the near future too," Arun said.

Watch the video here-

BCCI @BCCI



#T20WorldCup 🗣️ 🗣️: B. Arun reflects on the learnings and journey as #TeamIndia Bowling Coach. 👍 🗣️ 🗣️: B. Arun reflects on the learnings and journey as #TeamIndia Bowling Coach. 👍#T20WorldCup https://t.co/F3tk0u3wUM

Apart from Siraj and Krishna, the likes of Avesh Khan, T Natarajan, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, who had a stellar IPL season this year, are other options that India can explore.

Bharat Arun on the absence of a break between IPL and T20 World Cup

India's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 began within days after the IPL, following a long tour of England, and Arun conceded that a short break between the two would have helped the players.

"A short break between IPL and T20 WC would have done a lot of good for these boys," Arun said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With India already out of the semifinal race, their final league game against Namibia on Monday is inconsequential. The Men in Blue will look to sign off with a win in what will be Virat Kohli's last T20I as skipper and Ravi Shastri's final game as head coach.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan