T20 World Cup 2021: "Welcome back Indian batsmen" - Twitter reacts as India post massive score vs Afghanistan

India roared back to form with the bat thanks to a blistering opening stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to post 210/2 against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup today.

Rohit Sharma, back at the top of the order with Suryakumar Yadav replacing Ishan Kishan in the playing XI, smashed 74 off 47 deliveries in a knock studded with eight boundaries and three sixes. KL Rahul gave him company, hitting 69 off 48. Rahul hit six fours and two maximums.

India promoted Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya up the order to do some death-overs hitting and they did not disappoint. While Pant hit 27 off 13, Pandya blitzed 35 off 13. Together, the two put on on a 63-run stand in 21 deliveries.

Pant hit three sixes and one boundary while Pandya cleared the ropes twice and hit four fours. It was a welcome change from India's last two batting performances when they made 151 and 110 against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

There was a lot of talk about India's poor showing with the bat in the tournament so far. Virat Kohli's team responded in style, hitting the largest total of the tournament so far.

Speaking at the innings break, KL Rahul said:

"It's the best wicket we've batted on in the last three games. The wicket looks better if the openers give you a solid foundation and that's what Rohit and I tried to do. Very happy with the batting performance."

He added about his partnership with Rohit Sharma:

"We've played together for a long time. We understand each other, even with the running between the wickets and we have the freedom to go out there and play our games."

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia looking like a completely different side when the openers provide a start like this. Top class batting from @klrahul11 & @imro45 #INDvAFG #TeamIndia looking like a completely different side when the openers provide a start like this. Top class batting from @klrahul11 & @imro45 #INDvAFG #T20WorldCup

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Everything you wanted to see from an Indian team on display today.... Everything you wanted to see from an Indian team on display today....

Gaurav Kalra @gauravkalra75 #T20WorldCup india get a small matter of a hundred more than their last game #INDvAFG india get a small matter of a hundred more than their last game #INDvAFG #T20WorldCup

