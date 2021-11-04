T20 World Cup 2021: "Well paid India" - Fans accuse Men in Blue of fixing Afghanistan match

Team India finally got off the mark in the 2021 T20 World Cup by comprehensively winning the contest against Afghanistan. The win came after two consecutive defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. With this victory, India managed to keep their chances of reaching the semifinals alive, but the results of other matches will also have to go their way.

The Indian players put in a collective effort in all three departments after dismal performances in previous games. However, Pakistani cricket fans had a different perception of this match. They felt that Afghanistan aided India in the contest and fixed this game. They took to Twitter to put out some of their hypothetical conspiracy theories, accusing India and Afghanistan teams of match-fixing.

Some sensible fans also applauded the all-round efforts of the Indian cricketers in this game and praised the team for making a solid comeback. Let us now get a glimpse of these intriguing reactions from Twitter after India convincingly beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan fans accuse Men in Blue of fixing Afghanistan match

Usama Aslam @Usama2567

Secured IPL contracts & india win.. @ICC Once a namak haram always a namak haram...Secured IPL contracts & india win.. @ICC Once a namak haram always a namak haram...Secured IPL contracts & india win..

Rajneesh Gupta @rgcricket



What is advantageous for India is that they play the last league match, so would know what needs to be done.



#T20WorldCup India can make it to the semi-finals if Afghanistan could beat NZ even by 1 run. Of course, India need to beat both Scotland and Namibia by good margin.What is advantageous for India is that they play the last league match, so would know what needs to be done. India can make it to the semi-finals if Afghanistan could beat NZ even by 1 run. Of course, India need to beat both Scotland and Namibia by good margin.What is advantageous for India is that they play the last league match, so would know what needs to be done.#T20WorldCup

D  @DilipVk18



#INDvsAFG Virat Kohli is the only captain to win 30 or more matches in all 3 formats! Virat Kohli is the only captain to win 30 or more matches in all 3 formats!#INDvsAFG https://t.co/ik8iOOoRBq

Prince Rai @PrinceR93320680

#INDvsAFG When India is finally winning but you know it's too late 🥺 When India is finally winning but you know it's too late 🥺#INDvsAFG https://t.co/6shTi3ty62

ALee @HapyyAlways well paid india Afganistan successfully Qualified for İPL 🖐️🤫 well paid india Afganistan successfully Qualified for İPL 🖐️🤫 https://t.co/bv9ZyuMA1l

There was a conscious effort to lay out a platform for the batters to come: Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has revealed that he and KL Rahul made a conscious effort to play an attacking brand of cricket upfront against Afghanistan. The plan was to set up the perfect platform for middle-order batters. In the last two games, both openers failed miserably, and that eventually led to India making low scores.

Speaking at the post-match conference after receiving the player of the match award, Rohit Sharma explained the thought process of the team and said:

"We wanted to get off to a good start. There was a conscious effort to lay out a platform for the batters to come. Exceptional from KL as well at the other end. It was a crucial partnership. Afghanistan have batted first before so we were prepared to field first because that was the trend. Getting to a respectable total was very important."

He added:

"Today it was necessary to get off to a good start. It is not something I do naturally but I am ready to do whatever the team wants. Before this game, we knew that run rate could come into play and we did a good job today."

Team India will now look to continue in the same vein of form and win their remaining two games. They will also be hoping that results from other matches go in their favor. Virat Kohli's side will next face Scotland on November 5 in Dubai.

