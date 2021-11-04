×
Create
Notifications

T20 World Cup 2021: "Well paid India" - Fans accuse Men in Blue of fixing Afghanistan match

Fans accuse Men in Blue of fixing Afghanistan match
Fans accuse Men in Blue of fixing Afghanistan match
Balakrishna
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 04, 2021 10:33 AM IST
News

Team India finally got off the mark in the 2021 T20 World Cup by comprehensively winning the contest against Afghanistan. The win came after two consecutive defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. With this victory, India managed to keep their chances of reaching the semifinals alive, but the results of other matches will also have to go their way.

The Indian players put in a collective effort in all three departments after dismal performances in previous games. However, Pakistani cricket fans had a different perception of this match. They felt that Afghanistan aided India in the contest and fixed this game. They took to Twitter to put out some of their hypothetical conspiracy theories, accusing India and Afghanistan teams of match-fixing.

Some sensible fans also applauded the all-round efforts of the Indian cricketers in this game and praised the team for making a solid comeback. Let us now get a glimpse of these intriguing reactions from Twitter after India convincingly beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan fans accuse Men in Blue of fixing Afghanistan match

#matchfixer #INDvsAFG afghani players save thier IPL contracts
Leaked Pictures of Afghanistan Players Dressing Room Dubai #INDvsAFG https://t.co/9Z5jQMovQh
The rotten eggs of Cricket is @BCCI and @ACBofficials , shame on you People by damaging this beautiful game for your personal interest.#indiancricket #Afghanistan
Amir, Asif and Salman butt to Afghanistan team players: #INDvsAFG #fixed https://t.co/s6MVGmWBmV
#fixed Well PaidI mean well played India 👏#fixing #fixed #INDvsAFG #RashidKhan https://t.co/PocHM7lpqv
@BCCI match fxr #INDvsAFG https://t.co/N6cEufFQcP
Well paid India....shame on Afghanistan cricket and Icc #fixed
That is why this men leave this team too early .#fixed #INDvsAFG https://t.co/EAWPUB9zZi
@ICC Once a namak haram always a namak haram...Secured IPL contracts & india win..
India can make it to the semi-finals if Afghanistan could beat NZ even by 1 run. Of course, India need to beat both Scotland and Namibia by good margin.What is advantageous for India is that they play the last league match, so would know what needs to be done.#T20WorldCup
So great to see Team India’s performance on the field today, @ashwinravi99 you were brilliant tonight, @ImRo45 & @klrahul11 amazing partnership. Keep up the good work, more power to you! 🇮🇳🙌#INDvAFG #T20WorldCup
Perfect Diwali Gift from #TeamIndia Fantastic all round performance!#T20WorldCup #INDvsAFG
🇮🇳👏 Keep going 💪 https://t.co/9CWKGBV8x8
Rohit Sharma = class #IndvAfg
Virat Kohli is the only captain to win 30 or more matches in all 3 formats!#INDvsAFG https://t.co/ik8iOOoRBq
When India is finally winning but you know it's too late 🥺#INDvsAFG https://t.co/6shTi3ty62
If u know you know🤭#fixed #INDvsAFG https://t.co/is0O2Wecxs
Commentary 🎙️🔊Indians well played todayLyh Pakistani:#INDvsAFG https://t.co/wm3B4UjVic
Afghanistan what was that behaviour 😄😄😄#fixed #Afghanistan #INDvsAFG #RashidKhan #INDvsAFG https://t.co/G9mdjZERyy
Shame on Afghanistan cricket team #fixed https://t.co/aT4q0PM6j3
Even this drama scene seems more realistic than today's match. 😂😂😂#WellPaidIndia #INDvsAFG #INDVsAFGFixMatch #fixedmatch https://t.co/OV01hSM5Qm
@ACBofficials After fixing the match ACB: https://t.co/JWsb1SwVeI
well paid india Afganistan successfully Qualified for İPL 🖐️🤫 https://t.co/bv9ZyuMA1l
Every indians to #PKMKB#INDvsAFG https://t.co/ukVsLbHJkp
burnol unke liye jo bol rhe the aaj ka match fix tha. #IndiavsAfghanistan #indiancricket https://t.co/GHZza91CRY

There was a conscious effort to lay out a platform for the batters to come: Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has revealed that he and KL Rahul made a conscious effort to play an attacking brand of cricket upfront against Afghanistan. The plan was to set up the perfect platform for middle-order batters. In the last two games, both openers failed miserably, and that eventually led to India making low scores.

Speaking at the post-match conference after receiving the player of the match award, Rohit Sharma explained the thought process of the team and said:

"We wanted to get off to a good start. There was a conscious effort to lay out a platform for the batters to come. Exceptional from KL as well at the other end. It was a crucial partnership. Afghanistan have batted first before so we were prepared to field first because that was the trend. Getting to a respectable total was very important."

He added:

"Today it was necessary to get off to a good start. It is not something I do naturally but I am ready to do whatever the team wants. Before this game, we knew that run rate could come into play and we did a good job today."

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Team India will now look to continue in the same vein of form and win their remaining two games. They will also be hoping that results from other matches go in their favor. Virat Kohli's side will next face Scotland on November 5 in Dubai.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Can India pull off a heist and reach semi-finals from this stage?

Yes

NA, its over for them

32 votes so far

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी