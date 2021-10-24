T20 World Cup 2021: Dinesh Karthik, Zaheer Khan reveal what makes India-Pakistan a mouth-watering rivalry

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has opined that featuring in an India-Pakistan encounter is one of the most special memories for any cricketer involved.

All roads will lead to the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night as the arch-rivals resume their rivalry at the grandest stage of them all.

Leading into every Indo-Pak game, players from both sides try to curb the hype by stating "it's just another game".

But Karthik, who has been a part of many memorable encounters against Pakistan in the past, admits it's one of the marquee days in the life of an Indian or Pakistani player.

Speaking on CricBuzz Live, Karthik said:

"India-Pakistan is a very special game. Every player who has played those matches will tell you it's a great game to be a part of. One of those memories that you always take home with you when you finish your career, you look and back go, 'Wow! That was one of the best moments of my life.'"

While India will hope to maintain their dominant record against their Asian neighbors in World Cup fixtures, Pakistan will hope to break the hoodoo of not beating the "Men in Blue" in the marquee event.

"You don't have to motivate the players" - Zaheer Khan

Another Indian cricketer who has featured in high-voltage Indo-Pak encounters, Zaheer Khan believes while players still try to approach it as a normal game, the hype surrounding it from fans and the media does tend to play on their mind.

Khan said:

"In terms of preparation, it's more about saying it's just another game. Leading up to the game, you have all sorts of discussions, that's something that adds to the pressure and makes you realize 'Hang on a minute! Why are people talking about it so much?'

"So that's the pressure you have to deal with. But as a cricketer, you've got to say it's just a normal game. Yes, you have to bring your A+ game all the time which helps you motivate yourself."

Such is the pressure surrounding the fixture that the coaches from both sides don't need to motivate their players, felt Khan.

"India- Pakistan games in both the camps, the coach has very little role to play. You don't have to motivate the players or tell them how important the game is going to be.''

Both sides will look to open their campaign with a victory on Sunday night.

