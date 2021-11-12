"What a wonderful innings he played" - Kamran Akmal lauds Rizwan, who was suffering from flu a day prior to the semi-final clash against Australia

Pakistani veteran Kamran Akmal has commended Mohammad Rizwan's valor as he top-scored (67) against Australia even after suffering from a mild flu on the day prior to the semi-final clash. The knock, though, went in vain as Australia registered a five-wicket victory to seal their spot for the final of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Courtesy of an impressive 71-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, and a late blitz from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan set a high total of 176 runs in the first innings against Australia.

Despite losing captain Aaron Finch in the first over, the Australian batters weren't bothered. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh set the tone for their side with some counter-attacking batting.

However, in the middle overs, it felt as if Pakistan would successfully defend the total when they reduced Australia to 96-5. Thanks to some incredible batting displays by Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade, Australia won the game with one over remaining and sealed their spot for the Trans-Tasman finale on November 14 in Dubai.

Former Pakistani keeper Kamran Akmal had his say on the tightly-contested match when he posted a video on his official YouTube channel - 'Catch and Bat with Kamran Akmal'.

The 39-year-old lauded Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan's "wonderful" batting display against Australia. He also credited Babar Azam for providing a solid start to Pakistan's innings.

"Very good batting display from Rizwan," Akmal said. "They were saying he was in the hospital and even was suffering from flu but still he played the match and what a wonderful innings he played. Babar scored 39 runs and they both gave a very good start to the Pakistan innings. Fakhar then carried it forward and smashed important sixes in the end."

Rizwan's 52-ball 67 comprised three boundaries and four sixes yesterday. Fakhar Zaman, who remained unbeaten with a massive strike-rate of 171, scored a 32-ball 55.

"How timely he took those four wickets" - Kamran Akmal praises Shadab Khan's performance

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Kamran Akmal, who has amassed over 6,800 international runs for Pakistan, also heaped praise on Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan. The 23-year-old almost single-handedly won the game for his country on a decent batting surface in Dubai.

Dismissing a batter in his every over, Shadab returned with figures of 4-0-26-4. Kamran Akmal, in his video, commended the leggie's efforts and mentioned that he forced Australian batters to make a mistake while chasing.

"Exceptional bowling from Shadab Khan," Akmal said. "How timely he took 4 wickets. He bowled terrifically and made opportunities to the batsmen to make a mistake. He bowled well and maintained a good rhythm. Shaheen bowled well during the powerplay as well."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Skimming past Pakistan, Australia will face their neighboring rivals New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The much-anticipated encounter will be played on November 14.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee