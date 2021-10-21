T20 World Cup 2021: Why is AB de Villiers not playing for South Africa?

AB de Villiers is reckoned by many as one of the greatest T20 batters of all time. However, the South African is not playing in the biggest T20 international tournament of the year - the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Just a few days back, AB de Villiers represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 Playoffs. He did not look in the best touch, but De Villiers ended the season with 313 runs to his name. The right-handed batter was present in the Top 20 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap standings.

During the first phase of IPL 2021, rumors were rife that AB de Villiers would come out of retirement to play for South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The 37-year-old himself acknowledged the reports and said that he had been in talks with Cricket South Africa (CSA). Many fans believed they would see De Villiers in the Green and Gold kit for the first time since 2018.

However, on May 18, 2021, CSA confirmed that De Villiers would remain retired. They informed fans about the same via a tweet.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA AB de Villiers finalises international retirement.Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final. AB de Villiers finalises international retirement.Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final. https://t.co/D3UDmaDAS2

Why did AB de Villiers not come out of international retirement?

South African head coach Mark Boucher later revealed in an interview with Citizen that AB de Villiers did not wish to take the place of other deserving players in the team.

He believed the other South African stars had earned their place in the squad. Thus, he desired to stay retired.

"He [AB de Villiers] alluded to being concerned about coming in ahead of other players who have been a part of the system. I don’t think it sat well with him, which I understand," Mark Boucher had said.

Also Read

This is the first time South Africa will play in the ICC T20 World Cup without De Villiers in the squad. It will be interesting to see how far the Proteas reach.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar