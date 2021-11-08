T20 World Cup 2021: Why are Team India wearing black armbands against Namibia?

Team India cricketers were spotted sporting a black armband during their final Super 12 fixture against Namibia as a mark of respect for renowned cricket coach Tarak Sinha, who breathed his last on November 6.

Tarak, a recipient of the prestigious Dronacharya Award, is the founder of the Sonnet Club in Delhi, which has produced 12 international and innumerable first-class cricketers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to confirm the same. They wrote:

"#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday."

BCCI @BCCI



#T20WorldCup #INDvNAM #TeamIndia is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday. #TeamIndia is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday.#T20WorldCup #INDvNAM https://t.co/U2LHEtsuN9

Tarak Singh, who was battling lung cancer, had unearthed talents like Rishabh Pant, Aakash Chopra, Anjum Chopra and Ashish Nehra among many.

He also coached the Indian Women’s Team for a brief period and trained the likes of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

India opt to bowl first against Namibia in Dubai

Team India captain Virat Kohli finally managed to win a toss in the dead-rubber against Namibia and opted to bowl first. Incidentally, chasing has been significantly easier in Dubai with the dew settling in the second half.

Explaining his decision to bowl first, Kohli said:

"We will bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor here. When I've won a couple, it's worth doing what we wanted to do from the beginning. Again, its a good chance to get into the game with the ball and do what we know best as a team."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India made only one change in their playing XI, bringing in leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in place of Varun Chakravarthy. Virat Kohli & Co., who failed to progress to the knockouts, will look to end their campaign on a winning note.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar