T20 World Cup 2022: "Always time for a great nap" -Dhanashree Verma shares photos of Indian cricketers napping in airport lobby

Following India's heartbreaking loss against England in the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the players made their way home from Australia. However, they traveled in batches with some players leaving on November 11, while the rest of the players traveled earlier today.

In a fun post shared by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, Chahal along with Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant could be spotted taking a nap in the airport lobby. Dhanashree captioned the image, saying:

"There's always time for a great nap."

You can see the post here.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment after failing to reach the final of the T20 World Cup but emphasized that the tournament gave the team some memorable moments.

Sharing the message on Twitter, he wrote:

"We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on."

Kohli also extended gratitude to the fans who flocked to the stadiums to support the team and said that it was always an honor to wear the Indian jersey and represent the country.

"Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country," added Virat.

India to tour New Zealand and Bangladesh next

India will play New Zealand in six white ball-games before the Bangladesh tour

India is next slated to tour New Zealand for six white-ball games, including three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on November 18 in Wellington. Players who will feature as part of India's squad for New Zealand will travel directly from Australia.

Dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been bestowed with the captaincy reins for the T20 series against the Kiwis, while veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will skipper the ODI side.

Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side in Bangladesh. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will also return to the squad for the Bangladesh tour where India are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests, beginning December 4.

Poll : 0 votes