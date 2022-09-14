T20 World Cup 2022: Complete Afghanistan schedule, match dates & timings in IST

Afghanistan's rise in the cricketing landscape is evident through their recent success, which includes a direct qualification for the T20 World Cup 2022. Mohammad Nabi's side will be keen to make a good first impression in Australia from the momentum garnered through a relatively successful campaign in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

They have won eight out of 15 T20I matches so far in 2022 but lost all of their Super 4 matches against their Asian counterparts in the continental tournament.

Afghanistan find themselves in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. They are up against the likes of Australia, England, and New Zealand so far, with two more teams set to join and forge a group of six nations.

The winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B in the preliminary qualification stage will also mark their presence alongside Afghanistan.

Between those six nations, two teams will find a berth in the semi-finals of the global T20 event. The current format has been employed since the 2014 edition.

Nabi's side will begin their campaign with a contest against heavyweights England on the opening day of the Super 12 stage at the Perth Stadium. They will play three of their five group stage matches under the lights.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) marks the sole venue where Afghanistan will play twice during the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 22 - Afghanistan vs England; Perth Stadium, Perth - 4.30 pm IST

October 26 - Afghanistan vs New Zealand; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne- 1.30 pm IST

October 28 - Afghanistan vs B2 (Runners-up of Group B); Melbourne Cricket Ground - 9.30 am IST

November 1 - Afghanistan vs A1 (Winners of Group A); The Gabba, Brisbane - 9.30 am IST

November 4 - Afghanistan vs Australia; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 1.30 pm IST

