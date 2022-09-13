T20 World Cup 2022: Complete Bangladesh schedule, match dates & timings in IST

Bangladesh are eyeing an optimistic outing at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia despite heading into the tournament on the back of some woeful set of results. Newly appointed captain Shakib Al Hasan has a monumental task ahead of him as the side have only won one out of their last eight T20I matches.
Their stern challenge comes with the prowess of their Super 12 group, which includes heavyweights such as India, South Africa, and Pakistan.
Two more nations in the form of winners from Group B and runner-up from Group A of the preliminary qualification stage will also complete the group of six teams.
The top two teams from the Super 12 group will qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Bangladesh have appointed Sridharan Sriram as a consultant for the upcoming global tournament, leaving Russell Domingo in charge of the longest format.
They endured a dismal outing in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup after failing to win a single match in the Super 12s stage.
The subcontinent side will begin their campaign with a contest against the runner-up from Group A at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Shakib's side will play consecutive group stage matches at the Adelaide Oval against their neighbors India and Pakistan.
Barring their contest against the Men in Blue, all of Bangladesh's matches are scheduled to be day encounters.
Bangladesh Schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022
October 24 - Bangladesh vs A2 (runner-up of Group A); Bellerive Oval, Hobart - 9.30 am IST
October 27 - Bangladesh vs South Africa; Sydney Cricket Ground; Sydney - 8.30 am IST
October 30 - Bangladesh vs B1 (Winners of Group B); The Gabba, Brisbane - 8.30 am IST
November 2 - Bangladesh vs India; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 1.30 pm IST
November 6 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 9.30 am IST
Will Bangladesh be able to put up a strong challenge in Group B of the Super 12s? Let us know what you think.