T20 World Cup 2022: Complete Pakistan schedule, match dates & timings in IST

Pakistan are among the most in-form sides ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam's side are aspiring to claim their second title following their semi-final exit in the previous edition in 2021.

Despite injury concerns, particularly to their bowling unit, Pakistan are looking like a formidable side. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar are currently the top two ranked batters in the format, while Shaheen Afridi is among the leading bowlers in world cricket.

Upon the conclusion of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan are scheduled to play a seven-match T20I series against England at home and also a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh before the marquee ICC event DownUnder.

The Men in Green have been drawn alongside the likes of arch-rivals India, South Africa, and Bangladesh in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Two more teams, specifically the winners of Group B and the runners-up of Group A of the preliminary qualification stage, will join the Super 12 stage to complete a group of six nations.

Following a round-robin format, where each team will face each other once, the top two teams from the group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan are scheduled to face the Men in Blue in their opening clash of the tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The side are slated to play the next two group matches in Perth before convening their journey to Sydney and Adelaide to cap off the league stage.

Out of the five group stage matches, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners will play two day encounters, with the rest set to be played under lights.

Pakistan Schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 23 - Pakistan vs India; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 1:30 PM IST

October 27 - Pakistan vs B1; Perth Stadium, Perth - 4:30 PM IST

October 30 - Pakistan vs A2; Perth Stadium, Perth - 12:30 PM IST

November 3 - Pakistan vs South Africa; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 1:30 PM IST

November 6 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 9:30 AM IST

