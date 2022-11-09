T20 World Cup 2022: "Couldn’t breathe during an attempt at forced oral sex" - Danushka Gunathilaka's victim reveals disturbing details

In a recent development, new and gruesome details have come to the fore surrounding Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's recent assault charges on a woman.

As per Dailymail, she was allegedly sexually assaulted four times at her home in Sydney’s Rose Bay on November 2 after going out for drinks and pizza with the cricketer.

The woman has alleged that Danushka Gunathilaka forcefully kissed her and slapped her buttocks while taking a ferry ride home. After they arrived at her home, the woman was choked three times and was forced to perform oral sex and the Sri Lankan cricketer removed a condom without permission in an act known as 'stealthing'.

According to the charge sheet filed with the Downing Center Local Court, the couple matched on the dating app Tinder. They then exchanged numbers through WhatsApp video calls before meeting in person at a bar near the Sydney Opera House.

Police at the Parklea prison, one of Australia's toughest jails in Sydney's north-west where Danushka Gunathilaka is currently placed, have revealed:

“The complainant tried to remove the accused’s hand by grabbing his wrist, but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck. The complainant was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused.”

The report further added:

"She also couldn’t breathe during an attempt at forced oral sex and she continually tried to pull away from the accused, a clear indication that she was not consenting.”

Danushka Gunathilaka will be allowed to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 semis and final from his prison cell

Police have been granted a suppression order restricting access to what could be reported about the Sri Lankan's alleged crimes. The suppression order will be heard at the Downing Centre on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC



srilankacricket.lk/2022/11/danush… The ExCo of SLC decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections. READ The ExCo of SLC decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections. READ 👇srilankacricket.lk/2022/11/danush…

Earlier on Monday, Gunathilaka appeared in court by audio-visual link from Surry Hills police station where he could be seen wearing handcuffs and a grey T-shirt with blue jeans. He has since relinquished his belongings for prison greens and runners.

Gunathilaka, however, will have access to a television in his prison cell, which will air coverage of the T20 semi-finals and the final.

