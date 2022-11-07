T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket after arrest over sexual assault charges

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has suspended Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. The decision has been taken after the 31-year-old was arrested in Sydney and charged with sexual assault of a woman.

Gunathilaka was part of the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He featured in Sri Lanka’s opening match of the tournament against Namibia, but was dismissed for a duck.

The left-hander was subsequently ruled out due to a hamstring injury and did not take any further part in the tournament. However, he remained with the team in Australia.

On Monday, November 7, SLC released an official statement, revealing that the cricketer has been suspended. The official release read:

“The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections after being informed that Gunathilaka was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia.

“Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty,” the statement added.

Emphasizing that the Sri Lankan cricket board has a "zero tolerance" policy for any such conduct by a player, the statement concluded:

“(We) will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident.”

According to a report in newsfirst.lk, Gunathilaka unsuccessfully applied for bail in Downing Centre Local Court on Monday in a hearing that was closed to the public.

The Lankan batter was arrested at a hotel in the Sydney central business district on Sunday as he and teammates were preparing to depart the country after bowing out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Gunathilaka faces four counts of sexual intercourse without consent, allegedly committed over a two-hour period on November 2.

New South Wales police statement over Gunathilaka’s arrest

On Sunday, the New South Wales police statement released an official statement over the Sri Lankan cricketer’s arrest for alleged sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman in Rose Bay. The statement said:

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022."

"As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday. Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1am today (Sunday 6 November 2022).

"He was taken to Sydney City Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent,” the statement added.

Having made his debut in 2015, Gunathilaka has represented Sri Lanka in eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is.

