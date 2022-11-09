T20 World Cup 2022: Devon Conway survives being played down by sheer luck off Naseem Shah delivery-Watch

New Zealand opener Devon Conway had a faux pas and almost played down his wicket off a Naseem Shah delivery in the second over but managed to survive by virtue of sheer luck.

While the left-hander did well to defend the back of a length delivery into the turf, the ball almost rolled over to the leg stumps and was on the verge of losing his wicket.

Devon Conway turned immediately and reached in vain, but luckily it trundled agonizingly past the timbers. However, his stay at the crease was short-lived as he was eventually dismissed by a Shadab Khan's direct hit.

Earlier, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan made a dominant start to the semi-finals against New Zealand as Shaheeh Afridi drew blood in the very first over to dismiss Fabian Allen cheaply for 4.

Pakistan hopes to emulate '92 World Cup success

Pakistan defeated New Zealand in semis of '92 WC and went on to win the trophy

The situation was similar in neighboring New Zealand 30 years ago when Pakistan went on to win the tournament despite being on the brink of exit.

The Men in Green knocked out favorites New Zealand to book their finals berth. They eventually went on to lift the coveted trophy, beating England under Imran Khan's inspirational captaincy.

With history repeating itself, Pakistan will be hoping for an encore as they lock horns with the Kiwis once again in a bid to secure a spot in the finals.

Pakistan advanced to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals in dramatic fashion on Sunday, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets at the Adelaide Oval. The Babar Azam-led side made a back-door entry following two close losses to India and Zimbabwe which left their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.

However, Pakistan managed to bounce back to winning ways and secured a crucial win against South Africa, which threw the group wide open. To guarantee a semis berth, Pakistan required India or South Africa to lose their respective matches and also needed to defeat Bangladesh.

A defeat for the Proteas against The Netherlands gave Pakistan a lifeline and they capitalized on it by outclassing Bangladesh in a virtual quarterfinal.

