T20 World Cup 2022: “Disappointed if you have not contributed for 3 successive matches” – KL Rahul opens up after fifty vs Bangladesh

Crediting the backroom staff for their constant backing, KL Rahul stated that he was confident of getting back amongst runs. He contributed with a crucial half-century as India beat Bangladesh by five runs at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

It was just yesterday that head coach Rahul Dravid voiced his support for the opener, saying that runs are not always a guarantee in T20 cricket. Echoing similar sentiments, KL Rahul said he was feeling good about his batting and that he knew a big knock would soon come his way.

“Every innings is important, especially in a big tournament like this. Obviously you are little disappointed if you have not contributed for your team for three successive matches. That is the only doubt that is in your mind. But I don’t get frustrated, I didn’t feel like my form or confidence was low. I just didn’t get the runs and it happens in the game. You are not always going to keep scoring runs. It’s what you feel – if you are feeling confident, you know that a good innings is round the corner. And I knew that in my heart, that I was seeing the ball well and my processes were right. So I knew the good contribution for the team is coming,” he told reporters at the post-match press conference.

India’s opening partnerships were a cause of concern, coming into this game. While skipper Rohit Sharma notched up a fifty against the Netherlands, KL Rahul accumulated just 22 runs from the previous three outings. He thanked the team management for shutting out the outside noise and being equanimous.

“This is where the support staff play a really important role in creating that environment, where a player feels confident, comfortable and there is no doubt about what his ability or what they bring to the team. And they’ve kept that environment really, really balanced all the time – whether we do well or don’t do well. The support staff have been really supportive.

“The captain has always backed his players and you can see that. And that’s even if players have had a couple of tough innings, we find a way to come back and do well for the team. There are things which you work as an individual, but this is something that you work on as a team. When the support staff, the coach and the captain show faith in you, it gives you that confidence as a player that you will get the backing if you are going in the right direction,” KL Rahul elaborated.

After losing Rohit early, he stroked a brisk 50 off 32 balls in a partnership worth 67 runs off 36 balls with Virat Kohli (64* off 44). But the 30-year-old didn’t start too well. There was a host of swings and misses, as he could manage just eight runs off the first 13 deliveries.

“I was confident, I have been batting well, I am seeing the ball really well. So today was my day where I got off to a start, I got a few balls in the middle of the bat. So once that happens, as a batter, your only focused on what is in front of you and what you need to do for the team. You don’t really think about the ground, conditions or what opposition you are playing,” KL Rahul added.

The mammoth target of 185 was revised to 151 from 16 overs, courtesy a 50-minute rain interruption. It was clear that the knock boosted KL Rahul's confidence, as he inflicted a superb direct hit to run out the dangerous Litton Das (60 off 27). Shakib Al Hasan’s boys threatened to pull off an upset, before eventually falling short by five runs.

“You want to understand his mindset” – KL Rahul on his chats with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli bagged his 3rd Player of the Match award in 4 games

As it was bucketing down in Adelaide yesterday, the few Indian players in attendance shifted their optional practice session to the indoor facility. KL Rahul had a brief hit, before having lengthy discussions with Virat Kohli and the support staff.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper mentioned that he was trying to get a sneak peek into the mindset of Kohli, who has been in red-hot form.

“We were actually just discussing about how this time being in Australia has been a little different. We have been here before and played all three formats. But how we had expected the wickets to play, it’s been a more challenging than our previous tours. So we were just talking about that thing and just discussing the mindset and what we were going through in the middle. And seeing if something he says that I can use in the middle and if we can help each other in any way. Those are the discussions that we all have as players and we want to learn from each other. He’s been doing well in the last two-three games. So obviously he’s doing something right, so you want to understand his mindset and what he’s thinking between balls,” KL Rahul explained.

India have leapfrogged South Africa to sit pretty at the top of Group 2. They have their last league encounter against Zimbabwe on October 6 in Melbourne. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have to beat Pakistan earlier that day in Adelaide.

