T20 World Cup 2022: "Don't think more than two spinners will be needed"- Rajkumar Sharma on Team India's composition

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes Team India won't include more than two spinners in their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, to be played in October.

The Men in Blue chose five spinners and just three fast bowling options for the Asia Cup in the UAE. Sharma takes into account the different conditions in Australia that will suit the pacers more.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what the former cricketer had to say about the options Team India have for the spin department:

"I don't think more than two spinners will be needed in the squad. In Australia, you need five pace options along with Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder as you will get pace, bounce, as well as swing upfront. So there is no need to take an extra spinner."

Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal front-runners in Team India's squad: Rajkumar Sharma

With Ravindra Jadeja unavailable due to injury, Rajkumar Sharma believes Axar Patel will be picked as a like-for-like replacement. Along with him, Sharma backed the experience of Yuzvendra Chahal for the tournament.

Chahal didn't have the greatest of tournaments in the Asia Cup and with talented spinners like Ravi Bishnoi in the mix, many are doubtful about the 32-year-old's position in the team. However, Rajkumar Sharma believes that it is important to back Chahal's experience and match-winning ability:

"Axar and Chahal will be the front-runners for the spots among the spinners. Both have experience and Axar also has the batting ability to replace Jadeja. Chahal didn't have a good Asia Cup but you cannot write off such a wicket taker by just one bad tournament."

While Jadeja seems unlikely to make it to the T20 World Cup, India head coach Rahul Dravid is still holding out hope. He stated during a press conference that the team hasn't given up its hope of a full recovery by the all-rounder before the big tournament in Australia.

Will the Men in Blue go in with Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal as their only spin options? Or do you feel there is a chance for Ravichandran Ashwin or Bishnoi? Let us know in the comments.

